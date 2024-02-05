This Bollywood superstar is said to make his Kannada debut in Yash-starrer Toxic

As per the latest reports, Shah Rukh Khan has been approached for an extended cameo in the gangster-based actioner Toxic. Scheduled to release on April 10, 2025, Yash's Toxic is being directed by Geetu Mohandas.

The Kannada superstar Yash, whose real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda, achieved pan-India fame after the blockbuster success of the two KGF films helmed by Prashanth Neel. After the KGF Chapter 2, which grossed over Rs 1000 crore in 2022, Yash took a lot of time and announced his next film titled Toxic in December 2023.

The upcoming film, which is being helmed by actress-filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, will originally be made in Kannada and it will be a pan-India release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam dubbed versions. Scheduled to release on April 10, 2025, Toxic has now gone much bigger as Shah Rukh Khan has been approached to play an extended cameo in the film.

A source close to the development was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Shah Rukh Khan is at the peak of his career and every director is looking to collaborate with him at the moment. Earlier in the year, Yash, Geetu Mohandas and Toxic makers approached Shah Rukh Khan for an extended cameo in the gangster-based actioner. It’s an author-backed role and not one of those just added for a gimmick. There is a proper track for the character which has been offered to SRK, and the makers are hoping to have him on board."

It was only last week when the reports emerged that Yash and SRK are looking to collaborate together. It was reported that the Kannada superstar has signed his second Hindi film after Ramayana, in which he reportedly plays Ravana, with Shah Rukh's production house Red Chillies Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Yash will soon begin shooting Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, which reportedly stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The film, which hasn't been officially announced yet, has already become one of the most-awaited films in Indian cinema.



