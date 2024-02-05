Not Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra, these actors were Zoya Akhtar's original choices for Dil Dhadakne Do

Twitter
Headlines

Jharkhand: JMM-led coalition govt of Champai Soren wins trust vote 47-29

Pan masala, gutka and other tobacco product makers may have to pay heft fine from April, asked to pay Rs...

All India Rank trailer: Varun Grover's directorial debut shows life of aspiring IITian, netizens say '12th Fail ke...'

Meet woman, spearheading massive family business, her parents’ net worth is Rs 52000 crore, she’s daughter of..

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test : India beat England by 106 runs, level series 1-1

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pan masala, gutka and other tobacco product makers may have to pay heft fine from April, asked to pay Rs...

All India Rank trailer: Varun Grover's directorial debut shows life of aspiring IITian, netizens say '12th Fail ke...'

Meet woman, spearheading massive family business, her parents’ net worth is Rs 52000 crore, she’s daughter of..

Who is Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari?

9 healthiest foods on Earth

8 health benefits of cherimoya (custard apple)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

All India Rank trailer: Varun Grover's directorial debut shows life of aspiring IITian, netizens say '12th Fail ke...'

India's highest paid actor quit films despite 9 blockbusters in a row, made Rs 4000 crore at box office, retired when...

Meet film director richer than Shah Rukh, Salman, Bachchans, Chopras combined; made only 6 films, secret to wealth is...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Not Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra, these actors were Zoya Akhtar's original choices for Dil Dhadakne Do

Before Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra, Zoya Akhtar wanted the real-life cousins Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan to play siblings in Dil Dhadakne Do. She also wanted Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif to play their love interests, which Farhan Akhtar and Anushka Sharma eventually played

article-main

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 01:15 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Zoya Akhtar's dysfunctional family drama Dil Dhadakne De had received positive to mixed reviews upon its release in 2015, but soon the film found its own place among the families. Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra played the Mehras, a rich, affluent Delhi family who go on a 10 day cruise across the Mediterranean Sea with their friends and extended family members to celebrate Kamal Mehra (Kapoor) and Neelam Mehra (Shah)'s 30th wedding anniversary. The ensuing drama leads to a rollercoaster of emotions between them strengthening their bonds and relationships.

Before Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra came on board to play Kabir Mehra and Ayesha Mehra, Zoya Akhtar wanted the real-life siblings Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan for her film. As per reports, Ranbir had to drop out of the film due to scheduling conflicts and then, Kareena also left the film as her only motivation to be a part of the film was to play sister of her cousin.

This was recently confirmed when Anil Kapoor shared that when he agreed to be a part of the Zoya Akhtar directorial, Ranbir Kapoor starred in it. In a promotional video for Animal's OTT release on Netflix India, Anil told Ranbir, "When I said yes to Dil Dhadakne Do, you were doing it." Anil played Ranbir's father in the 2023 crime drama Animal.

Kareena also talked the same in an interview with Hindustan Times in 2014 when she said, "It’s my loss because I love Zoya, but couldn’t be part of her film. I am dying to work with her. Inshallah, this isn’t the last film she is going to make, and it’s not the last film that I’m not able to do. Aage bhi bahut padi hai zindagi (there’s life ahead). Whenever she has a role for me, I’ll definitely do it."

It has also been reported that Zoya Akhtar had signed Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif to play Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor's love interests in the film. These roles were eventually played by Farhan Akhtar and Anushka Sharma as Sunny Gill and Farah Ali, respectively.

Apart from Ranveer, Priyanka, Anil, Priyanka, Farhan and Anushka, Dil Dhadakne Do had an ensemble cast consisting of Rahul Bose, Zarina Wahab, Vikrant Massey, Parmeet Sethi, Pawan Chopra, Manoj Pahwa, Divya Seth, and Ayesha Raza Mishra amongst others including the voice over and narration by Aamir Khan as the dog Pluto Mehra.

READ | Not Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, these actors were Sanjay Leela Bhansali's original choices for Bajirao Mastani

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This blockbuster was rejected by Dharmendra, Dev Anand, Raaj Kumar; became breakthrough film for...

This star filmmaker was to direct Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail, Vidhu Vinod Chopra replaced him because…

Shefali Jariwala slams Poonam Pandey death hoax, reveals her father's cancer battle: 'I felt so scared...'

This superstar refused to work with Salman Khan after delivering blockbuster, rejected ensemble family drama because…

Who is Rushabh Shah? Deol family's NRI son-in-law, who got married to Dharmendra's granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE