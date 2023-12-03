This Bollywood star married her guru, changed religion, became dancer to earn living, always had conflicts with Sridevi

When a Muslim man named Roshan Lal expressed his love for her and expressed his desire to marry her, Nirmala Nagpal put a condition before him that she would marry him only when he agreed to give his name to her children.

This famous dance choreographer, who made Bollywood stars dance to her tunes, herself kept dancing at the whims of fate all her life. Dance legend Saroj Khan started working in Bollywood at an early age. At the age of just 13, she had made her guru her life partner. When she fell in love with a Muslim man, she did not hesitate to change her religion. A biopic is being made on the life of Saroj Khan, in which Madhuri Dixit can be seen in an important role. She taught dancing to many Bollywood actresses, but she always had problems with Sridevi.

In the biopic of Saroj Khan, the idea of casting many actresses was thought to depict different stages of her life. Madhuri Dixit can also be seen playing the role in the film. The responsibility of directing the biopic rests on the shoulders of Hansal Mehta.

Born on November 22, 1948, in a Hindu family, Saroj Khan's name was Nirmala Nagpal. She was only 13 years old when she married her guru Sohan Lal, who was 30 years her senior, but her guru was already married. Despite being the father of four children, he was not ready to give them his name.

Saroj Khan could not tolerate the betrayal by her Guru and broke all relations with him. When a Muslim man named Roshan Lal expressed his love for her and expressed his desire to marry her, Nirmala Nagpal put a condition before him that she would marry him only when he agreed to give his name to her children. When Saroj Khan's condition was accepted, she accepted Islam and made Roshan Lal her life partner, and named herself Saroj Khan.

Saroj Khan had to look for work due to poor financial conditions at home. She worked as a nurse. After taking training in typing and shorthand, she also started working in a company.

Saroj Khan started working again as a background dancer. She was seen as a background dancer in the song Aaiye Meherbaan from the film Howrah Bridge. She was associated with the famous song Nigahen Milane Ko Jee Chahta Hai for the first time as a choreographer.

Saroj Khan was very serious about her work. On the day the shooting of the song Dum Maaro Dum was going on, her 8-month-old daughter passed away. After burying her daughter, the choreographer went straight to shooting. Filmfare was so impressed by Saroj Khan's dedication that it created the Best Choreographer category and awarded her the Best Choreographer award for the choreography of the song Dum Maaro Dum.

Saroj Khan taught dancing to many big stars, but her bonding with Madhuri Dixit was special, due to which she also had a spat with Sridevi. Sridevi used to complain that she never taught her to dance like other actresses.