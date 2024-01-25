This Bollywood film showed India losing to Pakistan deliberately, won National Award, was box office bomb, banned in...

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan-directed Lahore (2010) was released with critical acclaim and even won two National Awards, but the movie was a major commercial failure.

When a movie is based on the India vs Pakistan sports rivalry, filmgoers watch the film with a sense of patriotism. When the audience sees India winning against the neighbouring country, the masses celebrate the moment with claps, whistles, and hooting.

Bollywood has several successful movies that highlight the rivalry between India vs Pakistan, including Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Chak De India, Soorma, and Azhar. These movies have ended showing India victorious. However, there is another sports drama, in which India deliberately loses to Pakistan. After Chak De India, this is the only Bollywood movie, where India is shown losing a sports match to Pakistan, and interestingly, the movie was banned in Pakistan.

The movie where India lost to Pakistan is...

Lahore. Yes, the 2010 sports drama, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's directorial is based on the backdrop of boxing. The movie stars Aanaahad and Shraddha Das with an ensemble cast including Farooq Shaikh, Nafisa Ali, Nirmal Pandey, Sushant Singh, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Saurabh Shukla, Ashish Vidyarthi, Kelly Dorji, Mukesh Rishi, Jeeva, Shraddha Nigam in key roles. As per the media reports, Lahore is loosely based on the American martial arts movie Best of the Best.

Lahore revolves around the life of Veerender Singh (Aanaahad), a former cricketer who became a kickboxer to avenge his brother's death. Veerender's elder brother was killed by a Pakistani kickboxer during a combat at the tournament. The two rivals face each other in the ring, and they beat each other to a pulp. Both fighters come neck to neck for points. However, Veerender sacrifices his anger and opts not to kill his opponent, leading Pakistan to win the match based on points. Veerender loses the match but wins hearts by forgiving his brother's killer.

Despite critical acclaim, Lahore was banned in Pakistan

Lahore was released with critical praise, but it was a commercial flop. Lahore won two awards at the 57th National Film Awards, the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director went to producer Vivek Khatkar and director Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan while Farooque Shaikh won the National Film Award for Best Supporting. Despite critical acclaim, Lahore was not released in Pakistan, as the Censor board denied the film's release in the country. The only reason is that this country has suspected that the movie has portrayed Pakistan in a negative light.