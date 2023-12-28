This B-town celeb is more popular than star kids Janhvi, Ananya, Nysa, Sara; hasn’t done single film, owns car worth Rs…

Meet the B-town celeb who is more popular than star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday

Star kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Nysa Devgn, and Ananya Panday are often papped as they step out in the city or the airport. However, other than them, there is another B-town celeb who gained fame overnight and became paps' favourite. However, he hasn't starred in a single movie and even his profession is unknown to the people.

The celeb we are talking about is seen partying with many A-listers of Bollywood like Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and more. He is much more famous than Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday, and also their best friend. He is none other than Orhan Awatramani aka Orry.

Orry is always seen attending most of the high-profile parties in Bollywood. Even though he hasn't starred in a single movie, he grabbed attention due to his closeness with the B-town celebs, his weird phone covers, and his social media pics. He was also recently seen in Salman Khan's reality game show Bigg Boss 17 and left the superstar in split with his talks.

According to a screenshot of his LinkedIn profile, Orhan aka Orry works as a ‘Special Project Manager’ at Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), which is Mukesh Ambani’s conglomerate. Orry has been working at this position at Reliance for six years and has also expressed interest in graphic design.

During his appearance at Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 17, he also revealed that he earns Rs 20-30 lakhs for clicking selfies with people at parties. He said to Salman, " "People pay me to take selfies with them and their families”, which left him in splits and wishing even he could do that. Well, not only this, he also lives a luxurious life.

He is often seen traveling to different countries along with his B-town celebs. He has expensive wardrobes, swanky cars, and a self-proclaimed status as a fashion icon. Orry owns a Mercedes which is worth Rs 1.7 crore. Further, he owns expensive and luxury accessories, such as a Rs 45 lakh worth Rolex watch. Orhan Awatramani has a massive fan following of 869k followers and keeps his fans updated about his recent visits to Bollywood parties and trips with star kids like Nysa Devgn, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and more.