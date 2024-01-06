This actress made debut at 16, worked in superhit film at 82, ruled TV for years, who is she?

This actress was last seen in the recently released Vikrant Massey's superhit film '12th Fail'. She played the role of Vikrant's grandmother in the film. Apart from serials, Sarita Joshi has also appeared in many films.

From the small screen to the big screen, many such actors played one character that made them immortal in the world of acting. Today, we are going to tell you about an actress who is also TV's most beloved 'Baa' aka Sarita Joshi. Actress Sarita Joshi became a household name with the serial 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby' which was telecast in the year 2005.

Sarita Joshi may have got recognition from the serial 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby', but she was active in the world of acting years before the telecast of the serial. She had worked in many serials before 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby' and has also been a well-known name in Gujarati theatre. Acting master Sarita Joshi started acting from theater itself and she was very young when she participated in a drama for the first time.

At the age of 16, Sarita Joshi played a lead role in a Gujarati theater drama for the first time. After that, she made her debut on the small screen in the 1980s with the serial 'Titliyan'. This serial was directed by Raj Babbar's wife Nadira Babbar. After 'Titliyan', Sarita Joshi worked in serials like 'Junoon', 'Hasratein', 'Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka'.

This actress was last seen in the recently released Vikrant Massey's superhit film '12th Fail'. She played the role of Vikrant's grandmother in the film. Apart from serials, Sarita Joshi has also appeared in many films. ‘Kanyadan’, ‘Nazar’, and ‘Simmba’ are among the best films of the actress.

Talking about her personal life, Sarita Joshi was first married to Rajkumar Khatau. Later, she married theatre director and playwright Pravin Joshi.

She is the mother of actresses Ketki Dave and Purbi Joshi. Bollywood actress Aruna Irani is her sister's niece. Her niece is Manasi Joshi Roy (wife of Rohit Roy) and nephew is actor Sharman Joshi (son in law of Prem Chopra), son of theatre veteran Arvind Joshi.

