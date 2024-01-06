Meet superstar who faced acute poverty, is now richer than many actors with huge net worth, converted to Islam due to..

Allah Rakha Rahman aka AR Rahman was born as AS Dileep Kumar in Tamil Nadu's Madras in 1967. His father RK Shekhar was also a film score composer and conductor for Tamil and Malayalam films.

Today, not only people in India but the whole world are crazy about the songs of this singer and music composer. Audiences in foreign countries also dance to his songs written in Indian languages as if these songs were written just for them. The biggest specialty of this music composer is that he can touch anyone's soul through his songs. Today, we are talking about the famous singer, music composer, songwriter, and musician AR Rahman.

Allah Rakha Rahman aka AR Rahman was born as AS Dileep Kumar in Tamil Nadu's Madras in 1967. His father RK Shekhar was also a film score composer and conductor for Tamil and Malayalam films. AR Rahman, since his childhood, was drawn to music and therefore, he started studying piano at the age of four and began assisting his father in the studio.

Studying in Madras, AR Rahman graduated with a diploma in Western classical music and was introduced to Qadiri tariqa when his younger sister was seriously ill in 1984. At the age of 23, AR Rahman converted to Islam with other members of his family in 1989, changing his name to Allah Rakha Rahman.

This veteran music composer was just 9 years old when he lost his father. The untimely demise of his father due to an unknown illness left the singer in great grief and his family also had to face financial crisis. Facing financial difficulties, AR Rahman left his studies at a young age and took up the burden of household responsibilities.

AR Rahman used to support the household expenses by playing piano professionally. A few years after leaving school, he took admission in college, but then he dropped out of college to pursue a music career. After dropping out of college, he formed his own band and then also wrote jingles for many advertisements. According to media reports, AR Rahman had written jingles for about 300 advertisements.

Gradually his work started getting recognition and he got his first break in films from the Tamil film 'Roja'. His songs in this film were liked a lot by the audience. Once he started composing songs for films, AR Rahman's career started gaining momentum.

AR Rahman has won many awards for his wonderful music. He won the Oscar Award for his songs in the 2008 film 'Slumdog Millionaire'. According to media reports, today, AR Rahman's net worth is a whopping Rs 1748 crore.

