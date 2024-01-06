Meet Bollywood actress who worked in over 400 films, never got lead role, is a superstar, she is married to..

This actress, who has worked in films with superstars like Jeetendra, Dharmendra, and Amitabh Bachchan, has been a part of the industry for 63 years since she started acting at a young age. Aruna Irani is still active in the industry after 63 years.

Many young girls enter the film industry with the dream of becoming an actress. They also work very hard to establish their presence in the industry. Some actresses get success at the beginning of their career but later, either miss out on opportunities or their career is put on hold after their marriage. Today, we will tell you about one actress from the 70s who has been active in the industry for the last 63 years, even after her marriage.

This actress, who has worked in films with superstars like Jeetendra, Dharmendra, and Amitabh Bachchan, has been a part of the industry for 63 years since she started acting at a young age. Though, in that era the career of an actress used to end after marriage, this actress maintained her influence even after marriage and is still active in the industry after 63 years.

That well-known actress in the film industry is the popular villain of yesteryear, Aruna Irani. Even at this stage of her age, she has established her roots in the world of acting. The actress is married to Kuku Kohli, a well-known director of that era, who was already married and had children, but Aruna Irani revealed the existence of her marriage after a long time because she has always been very serious about her career.

Aruna Irani is not the first actress in the industry who came into the world of acting with the dream of becoming a heroine. Many actresses enter Bollywood with the dream of becoming a lead heroine but later remain as supporting artists or villains. Aruna Irani wanted to become a heroine from the beginning but fate had something else in store and she was able to make her mark only by becoming a villain.

Aruna has played all types of roles in her 63-year-old career, but she was recognised in the industry only as a villain. At the beginning of her career, her work as a lead actress in a film with Amitabh Bachchan was also liked. But soon she became a side heroine in films and she started being offered similar roles.

Even after being active in the industry for 63 years, Aruna could never become a lead heroine but she doesn't regret it. Aruna says that whatever work she got, she did it with full dedication. Whether the character was negative or positive, she did complete justice to every character. She also said that what she wanted was fulfilled. Her dream of making a career in acting has also been fulfilled, so what else is needed?

Recently, in an interview given to RJ Anmol, Aruna Irani said that after getting married, she could have even sat at home. But she did not do so. If she had done this, perhaps she would never have been able to fulfill her dream. She said, "If I had sat at home like an idiot after marriage, I would not have had a career of 63 years. Those who have played such memorable characters do not exist in the industry. I did not consider it necessary to sit at home to fulfill my dream."

Let us tell you that Aruna Irani has worked in more than 400 films in her career. Some of her films proved to be blockbusters. Despite giving a super hit film in the beginning, she had to struggle a lot. But, she continued to make her presence felt through her work. In the late 1980s and 1990s, Irani switched to playing motherly roles, notably in 'Beta'.

In her later career, Aruna Irani also switched to television, performing character roles in various serials.