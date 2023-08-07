Headlines

This actress earned more money than Rajinikanth for a film, not Aishwarya, Priyanka, Samantha, Nayanthara, Deepika

Moondru Mudichu was directed by K Balachander and Sridevi was paid Rs 5000 for working in the 1976 Tamil film. Rajinikanth was paid Rs 2,000 for the film.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 02:24 PM IST

Sridevi was without doubt one of the best actresses of Indian film industry. Sridevi is one among the few actors who left their mark not only in Bollywood but in South cinema too. Sridevi was known for her talent, acting skill and her witty nature. Sridevi shared very good bond with several superstars of her time and her relationship with megastar Rajinikanth was really special. But, you would be surprised to know that there was a time when Sridevi earned more money than Rajinikanth for a film.

Sridevi herself narrated this story on Prakash Raj’s chat show ‘Neengalum Vellalam Oru Kodi’. During the chat show, Sridevi recalled about a film named Moondru Mudichu, which was Sridevi’s first film as a heroine. The film was directed by K Balachander and Sridevi was paid Rs 5000 for working in the 1976 Tamil film. Rajinikanth was paid Rs 2,000 for the film, while Kamal Haasan took home Rs 30,000. According to Sridevi, Kamal Haasan was paid the highest amount because he was a known face then while she and Rajinikanth were newcomers.

“Rajini was very close to my mother. He was like a son. When we were all talking, Rajini would ask how he can become a big star like Kamal. My mother would say, you will definitely become like that. Rajini wanted to earn Rs.30,000,” she said.

Sridevi also talked about picnic scene where Kamal Haasan falls into a lake and Rajinikanth did not come to his rescue. “Instead of saying ‘Poitare Poitare’, I started yelling ‘Pootare Pootare’ (a colloquial usage). Kamal sir was holding on to the boat and laughing so much at this that the boat was shaking. And then the Director Balachander was yelling and asking why the boat was shaking,” she added.

