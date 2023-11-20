Headlines

This actor was once captain of cricket team, made debut with Rs 2000 crore film, yet to bag a lead role, first film....

As a teenager, Aparshakti used to play a lot of cricket and everyone thought that he he would become a cricketer. But Aparshakti changed his mind after seeing the journey of his brother Ayushmann Khurrana.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

There are many actors in Bollywood who started their career with a blockbuster but despite this some of these actors are yet to bag lead role so far. There is one such actor who started his career with a blockbuster in 2016 but he is yet to get any film as lead actor and is still known by the name of his elder brother, who is a star now. Yes, we are talking about actor Aparshakti Khurrana, whose is the younger brother of Ayushmann Khurrana. Aparshakti decided to enter Bollywood after seeing his brother and he is a very talented actor and that’s why Aparshakti is slowly carving a niche for himself in Bollywood. Aparshakti Khurrana also worked as an RJ and is a good stand-up comedian too.

Aparshakti Khurrana is a also a good cricketer and he was once the captain of Haryana Under-19 team. Apart from acting, Aparshakti has many other qualities which are not known to many people.

As a teenager, Aparshakti used to play a lot of cricket and everyone thought that he he would become a cricketer. But Aparshakti changed his mind after seeing the film journey of his brother Ayushmann Khurrana. Aparshakti made his acting debut through a side role but even in a small role he managed to attract people's attention and created his own place.

Talking about Aparshakti’s personal life, the actor was once cheated in love during college time. Aparshakti once said in an interview that he learnt many things after getting cheated in love.

Aparshakti made his acting debut with Aamir Khan's highest grossing film 'Dangal'. In this film, he won a lot of applause by playing the role of Aamir Khan's nephew. After this, he was also seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Aparshakti also played an important role in super hit horror-comedy film Stree.

 

 

 

