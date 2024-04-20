This actor once saw father saved murder accused, qualified for Olympics, then became Bollywood's top villain, died at...

Krishan Niranjan Singh aka K.N Singh ruled Bollywood for 30 years as the most dreaded villain. But before joining films he was selected to represent India at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Filmgoers love villains as much as they love heroes. An audience member does look upon an antogonist who would make them terrified with his intense persona. Years before Amrish Puri, Amjad Khan, Danny Denzongpa, and Pran, there was an actor who would instil fear into the audience's mind as soon as he appeared on the screen. With his large face, wide nostrils, and brows that moved, K.N Singh ruled Bollywood as the most menacing villain from the late 1930s to the late 1960s. However, in his last years, K.N Singh went completely blind, and no one from the film industry came to support him.

Before becoming an actor K.N Singh wanted to become a lawyer

Born as Krishan Niranjan Singh, the son of an erstwhile Indian prince and a prominent criminal lawyer, Chandi Prasad Singh, was never inclined to films. While growing up he decided to follow in his father's footsteps and became a lawyer. As per a report in Tribune, K.N Singh turned away from the profession after a murder case accused was acquitted because of his father's skilful defence.

When K.N Singh was selected to represent India at the Olympics

After backing out from the law, K.N Singh focussed on sports. The late actor was good at weight-lifting, javelin throwing and shot put. Singh was selected to represent India in the 1936 Berlin Olympics, but destiny had other plans.

How K.N Singh came into films

Before leaving for the Berlin Olympics Singh had to travel to Calcutta to see his ailing sister. There, his family friend Prithviraj Kapoor introduced him to director Debaki Bose, who offered him a debut role in his film Sunehra Sansar (1936). K.N Singh enjoyed limited success as the protagonist. But in 1936, he got a chance to play the villain in Baghban. The A.R Kardar's directorial was a golden jubilee hit, and it also established Singh as the new face of terror. In next three decades, K.N Singh played the role of negative lead in several blockbusters, including Sikandar (1941), Jwar Bhata (1944), Humayun (1945), Awara (1951), Jaal (1952), CID (1956), Howrah Bridge (1958), Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958), Amrapali (1966) and An Evening in Paris (1967).

The decline of K.N Singh

From the 1970s Singh became selective and did prominent roles in films such as Jhoota Kahin Ka (1970), Haathi Mere Saathi (1971 film) and Mere Jeevan Saathi (1972 film). His last prominent role was in the 1973 films Loafer (1973 film) and Kaalia (1981). As the years progressed, Singh appeared in very few films, and his last on-screen appearance was in Daanveer (1996). K.N Singh has done more than 250 films.

K.N Singh in his last days

In his last years, K.N. Singh suffered from severely impaired vision and went completely blind. The actor, who was once most celebrated in the industry was all alone in his final moments. K.N Singh died in Mumbai on January 31, 2000, at 91. He is survived by his adopted son Pushkar, who is a producer of television serials.