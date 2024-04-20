This actor once saw father saved murder accused, qualified for Olympics, then became Bollywood's top villain, died at...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Meet woman who quit social media, stopped meeting friends to crack UPSC exam, became IPS then IAS, she is from...

Crakk OTT release: When, where to watch Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal-starrer action film

Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualifiers: Vinesh Phogat secures Paris 2024 quota in women's 50kg event

DNA Exclusive | Shashi Tharoor vs R Chandrasekhar: Who is winning social media war? Check LSS here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Meet woman who quit social media, stopped meeting friends to crack UPSC exam, became IPS then IAS, she is from...

Crakk OTT release: When, where to watch Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal-starrer action film

Delhi Capitals players to win IPL with SRH

Vasuki snake: What was the length and weight of ancient reptile 

SRH captains to play for Delhi Capitals in IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Crakk OTT release: When, where to watch Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal-starrer action film

This actor once saw father saved murder accused, qualified for Olympics, then became Bollywood's top villain, died at...

This 10-crore film made director underworld's target, pushed actor to almost quit acting, earned...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actor once saw father saved murder accused, qualified for Olympics, then became Bollywood's top villain, died at...

Krishan Niranjan Singh aka K.N Singh ruled Bollywood for 30 years as the most dreaded villain. But before joining films he was selected to represent India at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 06:48 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
K.N Singh
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Filmgoers love villains as much as they love heroes. An audience member does look upon an antogonist who would make them terrified with his intense persona. Years before Amrish Puri, Amjad Khan, Danny Denzongpa, and Pran, there was an actor who would instil fear into the audience's mind as soon as he appeared on the screen. With his large face, wide nostrils, and brows that moved, K.N Singh ruled Bollywood as the most menacing villain from the late 1930s to the late 1960s. However, in his last years, K.N Singh went completely blind, and no one from the film industry came to support him. 

Before becoming an actor K.N Singh wanted to become a lawyer 

Born as Krishan Niranjan Singh, the son of an erstwhile Indian prince and a prominent criminal lawyer, Chandi Prasad Singh, was never inclined to films. While growing up he decided to follow in his father's footsteps and became a lawyer. As per a report in Tribune, K.N Singh turned away from the profession after a murder case accused was acquitted because of his father's skilful defence. 

When K.N Singh was selected to represent India at the Olympics

After backing out from the law, K.N Singh focussed on sports. The late actor was good at weight-lifting, javelin throwing and shot put. Singh was selected to represent India in the 1936 Berlin Olympics, but destiny had other plans. 

How K.N Singh came into films

Before leaving for the Berlin Olympics Singh had to travel to Calcutta to see his ailing sister. There, his family friend Prithviraj Kapoor introduced him to director Debaki Bose, who offered him a debut role in his film Sunehra Sansar (1936). K.N Singh enjoyed limited success as the protagonist. But in 1936, he got a chance to play the villain in Baghban. The A.R Kardar's directorial was a golden jubilee hit, and it also established Singh as the new face of terror. In next three decades, K.N Singh played the role of negative lead in several blockbusters, including Sikandar (1941), Jwar Bhata (1944), Humayun (1945), Awara (1951), Jaal (1952), CID (1956), Howrah Bridge (1958), Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958), Amrapali (1966) and An Evening in Paris (1967). 

The decline of K.N Singh

From the 1970s Singh became selective and did prominent roles in films such as Jhoota Kahin Ka (1970), Haathi Mere Saathi (1971 film) and Mere Jeevan Saathi (1972 film). His last prominent role was in the 1973 films Loafer (1973 film) and Kaalia (1981). As the years progressed, Singh appeared in very few films, and his last on-screen appearance was in Daanveer (1996). K.N Singh has done more than 250 films. 

K.N Singh in his last days

In his last years, K.N. Singh suffered from severely impaired vision and went completely blind. The actor, who was once most celebrated in the industry was all alone in his final moments. K.N Singh died in Mumbai on January 31, 2000, at 91. He is survived by his adopted son Pushkar, who is a producer of television serials.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Zero voting in 6 Nagaland districts over seperate territory demand

Narayana Murthy's Infosys Q4 profit jumps 30% to Rs 7969 crore, revenue increases by...

UP Board Exams 2024: Class 10, 12 results today, know how to check

Meet woman who quit high-paying job to crack UPSC CSE 2023 at age of 24, got AIR 18, her first choice isn't IAS but...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement