The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri suffers from stress facture, says he 'ignored cartilage tear'

Vivek Agnihotri/Instagram

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has disclosed that he has a stress fracture in addition to a cartilage tear in his knee. The director claimed that following his accident last year, he has now officially begun his knee therapy.

Sharing a picture of his bandaged knee, Vivek wrote on Twitter on Monday, “Finally, knee therapy begins. Fully ignored Miniscus (cartilage tear) for 1.5 yrs due to #TheKashmirFiles. Kept limping. It became worse. Now I also have stress fracture. Whenever I have to chose between body and work, I end up compromising on my body. Must change this attitude.”

He further shared a few pictures of himself, standing with a walking stick for support,. He wrote, “This was the day - 24th Dec 2020. When I slipped and tore my Cartilage. Doctors asked me to rest it out for 6-8 weeks. But like they say, Show Must Go On. Show went on, uninterrupted, for next 18 months but my knee worsened. Today, whom do I blame for ‘self-inflicted-fracture’?”

He shared the wrong year in the tweet and corrected it to 2020 afterwards.

The Kashmir Files was filmed in Kashmir, Dehradun, and Mussoorie by Vivek. The massacres and evacuation of Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir in the 1990s are the central themes of the movie. Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar, and more actors are featured in it. It is one of the most popular Hindi films produced after the epidemic and has earned over 300 crore globally.

Vivek revealed in April that he is currently working on The Delhi Files after the success of The Kashmir Files. However, he withheld information about the specific issue that will be the basis for the movie.