The Archies: Aryan Khan visits film's sets to support sister Suhana, netizens react

File Photo

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is poised to make her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's version of The Archies. The film's first look was recently published, and it will include late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor as well as Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. A photo from the set of the film, which features Aryan Khan posing with a little child, has gone viral. Suhana is also seen posing with the same girl in another photo. The images are said to be from the movie's set.

Fans were overjoyed to see Aryan on set and dubbed Suhana and him the best brother-sister pair ever.



For the unversed, SRK showed support to the team by sharing the teaser video on his Instagram.

Khan shared the video with an interesting story where he revealed that he used to rent Archie's Digest for 25 paise per day, and welcomed the fresh talents into the profession. He said, "From renting the Archie’s Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to see @zoieakhtar make this come alive on screen….is just incredible. Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions."

An hour later, SRK shared the still of the leading cast with a motivational message for Suhana.



Also read: The Archies: From Suhana Khan to Agastya Nanda, check out who will play which character

Shah Rukh said, "And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light….Camera and Action! Signed another actor." Suhana responded to the post saying (hearts emoji) love you papa. SRK later responded, "@suhanakhan2 missing being with you. Take a day off from work come and give me a hug and go back!!"