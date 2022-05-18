The Archies: Here's why Zoya Akhtar, Suhana Khan's film is getting trolled on social media

The Archies

Zoya Akhtar announced her next directorial The Archies with much anticipation. Zoya's film is an adaptation of the famous comic book series of the same name. The Archies will also be the launchpad of three industries kids, and they were welcomed by the fraternity. But, the public reaction to the film is mixed, and there are people who are trolling the film for various reasons. So, let's jot down those red markings.

The whitewashing of the cast: Let's be honest here, all six leading cast members, Suhana Khan, DoT, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja and Vedang Raina are been shown in a lighten their skin tones. This has irked many users and they panned it calling it despicable and remotely racist.

Let's watch the teaser of The Archies again

Relatability: The Archies have the potential to serve the 'niche' audience. A major section of the audience, middle-class people have not grown up on The Archies, and they have been a lover of Chacha Chaudary, Amar Chitra Katha, and Champak comics. So, it's highly doubtful how Zoya Akhtar's film will cater to such a major chunk of the audience. This is something regional filmmakers have understood, thus we had 2 major blockbusters, RRR, and KGF Chapter 2 in consecutive months.

The Nepotism debate: Now, this is one burning topic that will strike among netizens. Although director Zoya has balanced the cast with three newcomers, who don't have heavy influence or strong connections in Bollywood. But still, many people are calling out the makers for taking 3 starkids in the film.

Zoya Akhtar: Last but not the least, we have a filmmaker who has given trendsetting cinema. Zoya's last film, 2019's blockbuster Gully Boy was a film that catered to the majority of the audience, and it touched everyone's heart. Many netizens were shocked when they got to know that Zoya will be bringing The Archies adaptation to the big screen. On the contrary, the audience except for something ground-breaking from Akhtar.

Now, let's see how The Archies will turn out. Will it be able to win the audience? Or will it be a disappointing affair?