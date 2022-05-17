The Archies: From Suhana Khan to Agastya Nanda, check out who will play which character

Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies, which is an official adaption comic book series of the same name, follows the lives of four friends — Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Jughead Jones. The film will feature Suhana Khan, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina and will premiere exclusively on Netflix. (All images: Tiger Baby Films/YouTube)

Meanwhile, there is no official confirmation on 'who will play what' in the film. However, according to some media reports, Suhana will be seen as Veronica Lodge while Agastya Nanda will portray the protagonist Archie Andrews.

Check out who will play which character in the film: