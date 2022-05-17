The Archies: From Suhana Khan to Agastya Nanda, check out who will play which character

Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies will feature Suhana Khan, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Rain.
Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies, which is an official adaption comic book series of the same name, follows the lives of four friends — Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Jughead Jones. The film will feature Suhana Khan, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina and will premiere exclusively on Netflix. (All images: Tiger Baby Films/YouTube)
Meanwhile, there is no official confirmation on 'who will play what' in the film. However, according to some media reports, Suhana will be seen as Veronica Lodge while Agastya Nanda will portray the protagonist Archie Andrews.
Check out who will play which character in the film:
1. The Archies
On May 14, the first poster and teaser of The Archies, directed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, was released.
2. Suhana Khan
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who will start her acting career with The Archies, will play Veronica Lodge.
3. Agastya Nanda
Agastya Nanda, the grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, will be portraying protagonist Archie Andrews.
4. Mihir Ahuja
Mihir Ahuja, known for his roles in TV series Bard of Blood and Mission Over Mars, will play Jughead Jones.
5. Dot
Dot might play the role of Midge Klump who was Moose Mason's longtime girlfriend. She is known for her song Khamotion.
6. Vedang Raina
According to media reports, Vedang Raina, who is from Mumbai, may appear as Reggie Mantle.
7. Yuvraj Menda
The cute actor of Zoya Akhtar's film Yuvraj Menda may portray the role of Dilton in The Archies.
8. Khushi Kapoor
According to the media reports, Khushi Kapoor might play Betty in Zoya Akhtar's film.