Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma had sex on a first date? Here’s what Lust Stories 2 actors said

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are currently seen in Netflix’s Lust Stories 2. The couple recently broke the silence on their relationship and since then has been grabbing headlines. In a recent interview, the couple revealed if they ever had sex on a first date.

In an interview with News18, when Tamannaah was asked if they had ever sat through a bad date, the actress revealed she did and when asked if she and Vijay have ever had sex on a first date, Tamannaah said she didn’t, however, Vijay Varma said, “I must have.” Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh who was also present during the interview left everyone in splits with his reply as he said, “Not that lucky.”

When Vijay asked Sujoy Ghosh if he had sex on a second date, the filmmaker replied, “I come from a pretty average middle-class family, I have to fight for everything. Nothing comes easy for me."

During the same interview, the team was also asked if they agreed to Neena Gupta’s dialogue from Lust Stories 2, “- 'Shaadi se pehle test drive to karna chahiye (One should get a test drive before marriage),” to which Tamannaah replied, “it's a good call to follow all that Neena Gupta says as she knows it all,” and Vijay Varma also said that he believes in everything Neena says.

Confirming their dating rumors, Tamannaah Bhatia called Vijay Varma her ‘happy place and said, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen.”

Meanwhile, Lust Stories 2 is a Hindi language anthology film helmed by Amit Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh. Other than Vijay Varma and Tamnannaah Bhatia, the film also stars Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome, Neena Gupta, and Kumud Mishra. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

