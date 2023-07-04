Search icon
Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to being trolled for intimate scenes with Vijay Varma in Lust Stories 2: 'I find it strange...'

Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about the trolling and hate that came her way following her intimate scenes in Lust Stories 2 and Jee Karda.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 04:49 PM IST

Tamannah Bhatia recently grabbed attention over her two latest projects - Jee Karda and Lust Stories 2. For Lust Stories 2, she broke her 18-year-long 'no kiss on screen' rule as she shared a liplock with real-life beau Vijay Varma. Earlier, in Jee Karda, she had a lovemaking scene with Suhail Nayyar, for which she went topless as well. However, the actress faced some amount of hate and trolling for this.

Through her career, Tamannaah has largely embraced a more conservative approach and hence, has a different image among the fans. Many of these fans did not take her intimate scenes in these two projects too kindly.

In an interview with Mojo Story, the actress opened up about trolling and sexist remarks that she received online and said, “I find it strange that even in 2023, when male actors play abusive or even illegal characters, they become superstars. But an actress is all of a sudden bad charactered”. She added, “I could have done commercial films one after the other but I wanted to grow as an artist, because of the kind of consumption of cinema, and even other platforms, globally”.

When being asked about the worst thing that she heard or read about herself, Tamannaah addressed a comment that said 'Kya majboori thi ki ye aise scenes kar rahi kar rahi hai (what was the compulsion that she had to do such scenes)', and said, "I found that really strange because as an actor if I play a serial killer, would I become that?"

Tamannaah appeared in Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2, sharing screen space with her boyfriend Vijay Varma. Earlier, she had appeared in Amazon Prime Video's series Jee Karda. Both the titles are currently streaming on the respective OTT platforms.

