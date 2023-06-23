Search icon
Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on shooting intimate scenes with beau Vijay Varma in Lust Stories 2, says ‘he made me feel..'

Tamannaah Bhatia expresses her feelings about doing intimate scenes with beau Vijay Varma in Lust Stories 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 07:04 AM IST

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are all set to entertain the audience with their chemistry onscreen in Lust Stories 2. The actress who recently accepted their relationship, talked about doing intimate scenes with Vijay. 

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about doing intimate scenes with her co-star Vijay Varma in Lust Stories 2 and said that he made her feel safe. The actress said, “I've never felt so safe around an actor. And that's what's really important for an actor. You need to feel that kind of safety. It's like a jump you're taking, especially in a film like this. He just, from the moment go, made me feel so safe that I wasn't scared to say anything, do anything, or emote in a certain way. He just made it feel so easy. So that's definitely something I love about him.”

Reports of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma dating surfaced online first when their photo from Goa allegedly kissing each other. The photo went viral on social media and sparked dating rumours. 

Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia broke the silence on her dating rumors with Vijay Varma and called her a ‘happy place’. Later, Vijay Varma also revealed in an interview that he doesn’t want people to discuss his personal life and wants to be known for his work, however, he also revealed that he is happy and has ‘lots of love’ in his life.

Helmed by Konkona Ken Sharma, Pashan Jal, Sujoy Ghosh, and R Balki, Lust Stories 2 stars Neena Gupta and Kajol, along with the talented Tamannaah Bhatia and Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, And Vijay Varma. The movie is scheduled to release on June 29 on Netflix

After Tamannaah Bhatia confirms dating Vijay Varma, couple's photo holding hands, twinning in black goes viral

 

