Meet Manuj Singhal, who has been appointed Director (Infrastructure) of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation

Manuj Singhal has taken on the role of Director (Infrastructure) at the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

A member of the Indian Engineering Services (IES) since 1994, Singhal brings nearly 30 years of diverse experience in various key positions, according to a DMRC spokesperson.

As Director (Infrastructure), Singhal will oversee the maintenance of infrastructure including civil, electrical, signal, AFC, telecom, rolling stock, and solar power systems at DMRC.

Singhal holds both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering. He began his career at the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) before joining the Department of Telecom through the IES. Since 2006, he has been part of DMRC, most recently serving as Executive Director (Rolling Stock/Project).

Throughout his career, Singhal has published numerous technical papers in national and international journals and conferences. He has been instrumental in redefining DMRC’s energy mix, executing electrical works for the Kochi Metro Project with a DC traction system, and finalizing the procurement of lifts and escalators on a lease basis for DMRC’s Phase IV project.