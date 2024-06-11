Not Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, Sunidhi Chauhan, this singer is richest in India with a whopping net worth of Rs..

Bollywood

Shreya Ghoshal, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Neha Kakkar are the most popular singers in India as of now. Yesteryear stars Asha Bhosle and the late Lata Mangeshkar were some of the first superstars of the music world. All these singers are also some of the richest in India. The net worth of some of these singers is much more than that of many Bollywood stars. But do you know who is the richest female playback singer in Bollywood? The richest female playback singer in India is Tulsi Kumar, daughter of Gulshan Kumar and the sister of film producer Bhushan Kumar, the owner of T-Series. Tulsi Kumar is carrying forward the legacy she inherited from her father and is making waves in singing. Her home label, T-Series, is one of the biggest music labels in Bollywood. The singer-businesswoman has a reported net worth of $25 million (Rs 200 crore). She also has a stake in the Rs 4000-crore company, which is the Kumar family business. Gulshan Kumar's daughter Tulsi Kumar entered the music industry with the 2009 music video 'Love Ho Jaaye'. During her decades-long career, Tulsi Kumar earned a lot of wealth and fame in the industry. Let us tell you Tulsi Kumar, in 2015, married businessperson Hitesh Ralhan in Nepal. The couple has a son, born in 2017. Now, if we talk about the net worth of other female singers in Bollywood, then Shreya Ghoshal is in second place in this list with a net worth of Rs 185 crores. Sunidhi Chauhan is in third place with a net worth of Rs 100 crores, and Asha Bhosle is in fourth place with a net worth of Rs 80 crores. READ | Mukesh Ambani was flying over...': Nita Ambani shares story behind naming twins Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani

