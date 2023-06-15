'I don't want this...': Tamannaah Bhatia on why she finally broke her 'no-kiss rule' for Lust Stories 2 with Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will soon be seen in the anthology Lust Stories 2. In the 18 years of her career, Bhatia has stayed away from intimate scenes and said no to kissing scenes. Tamannaah has broken her 18-year-old-no-kissing rule for Sujoy Ghosh's directorial.

While promoting Lust Stories 2, with Film Companion, Tamannaah said, “I really wanted to work with Sujoy and I’m really happy that he thought of me for this part especially because I have done literally no intimacy in my career or very little intimacy in my career. I was that audience that would get awkward and I was that audience that ‘main ye kabhi nahi karungi’,‘Main kabhi nahi kiss karungi on screen.'"

Bhatia added that she was that person, and shooting this film has been an evaluation for her to get out of that framework, which served a certain audience. The actress shared that, "India is huge and there are so many parts of India that still needs to evolve. There is a lot of evolution that has happened already, thanks to even internet and social media, everyone has information on their fingertips but I do feel like because everyone’s consuming so much content — I felt like as an actor, I don’t want this to be something that is holding me back."

Currently, Tamannaah is dating her Lust Stories co-star, Vijay Varma. The actress explained that she did not break her rule to gain popularity. She said, "This was a purely creative endeavour. Now, after 18 years, I am not trying to be famous. That's not my driving force."

Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh, the movie has a talented star cast which includes, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome, and Vijay Varma. The movie is scheduled to release on Netflix on June 29.