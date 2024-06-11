India plans to rename 30 places in Tibet amid tensions with China over Arunachal Pradesh

According to recent reports, China renamed some places in Arunachal Pradesh, and India is thinking of doing the same with places in Tibet. This action could draw fresh attention to the Tibetan issue as it is perceived as a countermeasure to China's actions. While India has not officially confirmed this decision, it appears to be in response to China's efforts to assert control over disputed territories.

According to reports, India's government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the renaming of 30 places in Tibet. This decision is a direct response to China's actions in Arunachal Pradesh, and it is supported by historical research and connections to the Tibet region. Along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian army will use the recently approved names and they will appear on their maps. China renamed some locations in Arunachal Pradesh earlier this year; India's decision to rename places in Tibet can be interpreted as a tit-for-tat.

Despite China's objections, India has always treated Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of its territory. India wants to make a strong statement about its territorial sovereignty by renaming itself in response to China's actions. India is also concerned about China's assertive actions in the South China Sea and other areas, as this move reflects those concerns.