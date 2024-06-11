Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

UP Elections Results: These INDIA Bloc MPs may lose membership if they get...

Farida Jalal says she tried calling Shah Rukh Khan but his secretary was not kind: 'I want to tell him...'

Meet actress who was forced to do nude scenes at 12, labelled sex symbol at 15, quit acting as teenager, now she is...

India plans to rename 30 places in Tibet amid tensions with China over Arunachal Pradesh

Not Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, Sunidhi Chauhan, this singer is richest in India with a whopping net worth of Rs..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

UP Elections Results: These INDIA Bloc MPs may lose membership if they get...

Not Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, Sunidhi Chauhan, this singer is richest in India with a whopping net worth of Rs..

Creator of viral pink-coloured Barbie biryani drops another ‘masterpiece’, netizens demand justice for…

Which vitamin deficiency leads to paralysis?

 7 drinks to keep your heart healthy

States with maximum alcohol use by women, age group will stun you

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Election In France: Why President Macron Announced Mid-Term Elections In France?

Reasi Bus Terrorist Attack: How It Happened And Who Is Behind It?

RSS Chief's Big Statement On Manipur Violence, Says Need To Resolve It On Priority

Not Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar, Sunidhi Chauhan, this singer is richest in India with a whopping net worth of Rs..

Anupriya Goenka on Break The Silence premiering at Cannes; gap between commercial, realistic cinema in India | Exclusive

Chirag Paswan has a message for CISF personnel who slapped Kangana Ranaut: 'She should...' | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

India plans to rename 30 places in Tibet amid tensions with China over Arunachal Pradesh

According to recent reports, China renamed some places in Arunachal Pradesh, and India is thinking of doing the same with places in Tibet.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 02:31 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

India plans to rename 30 places in Tibet amid tensions with China over Arunachal Pradesh
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

According to recent reports, China renamed some places in Arunachal Pradesh, and India is thinking of doing the same with places in Tibet. This action could draw fresh attention to the Tibetan issue as it is perceived as a countermeasure to China's actions. While India has not officially confirmed this decision, it appears to be in response to China's efforts to assert control over disputed territories.

According to reports, India's government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the renaming of 30 places in Tibet. This decision is a direct response to China's actions in Arunachal Pradesh, and it is supported by historical research and connections to the Tibet region. Along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian army will use the recently approved names and they will appear on their maps. China renamed some locations in Arunachal Pradesh earlier this year; India's decision to rename places in Tibet can be interpreted as a tit-for-tat.

Despite China's objections, India has always treated Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of its territory. India wants to make a strong statement about its territorial sovereignty by renaming itself in response to China's actions. India is also concerned about China's assertive actions in the South China Sea and other areas, as this move reflects those concerns.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike recalls Salman's kind gesture when he had no money for food during pandemic: 'He sent us...'

Meet man, an Indian, brain behind Elon Musk's Tesla's AI success, not from IIT, IIM

Continuous learning in data science: Balancing academic pursuits and professional endeavours

Congress delegation led by Nana Patole to meet Maharashtra governor today to discuss…

Meet actor who failed to join Indian Army, battled depression at 21, was jobless after debut film, later became...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement