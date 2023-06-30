Search icon
Tamannaah Bhatia says she felt 'uncomfortable' while watching sex scenes with family: 'I would start looking around...'

Tamannaah Bhatia is seen doing intimate scenes with her boyfriend Vijay Varma in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 09:01 AM IST

Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia broke her 'no-kissing policy' for Lust Stories 2, in which she is paired up with her boyfriend Vijay Varma. In a recent interview, the actress recalled how she felt 'uncomfortable' while watching sex scenes with her family and decided to go out of her comfort zone for the Netflix anthology.

Talking to News18, the Baahubali actress said, "I was that audience that would get awkward sitting with my family, sitting and watching something like that. I would start looking around, I would start fidgeting or be uncomfortable and for a large part of my career, I didn’t do any intimacy in my movies or in anything that I showcased."

"So for me, it was a journey from being an actor who caters to a massier audience to now doing stuff that, growing up for me, was a stigma. I just don’t want that to happen to the audience now cause they don’t need that anymore. That illusion has broken for me, so I am enjoying exploring myself as an artist and doing varied characters and work", she added.

While Tamannaah and Vijay's segment is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Angad Bedi, Mrunal Thakur, and Neena Gupta's segment has been helmed by R Balki in Lust Stories 2. Konkona Sen Sharma has directed Amruta Subhash and Tillotama Shome's segment, and Amit Sharma has helmed the Kajol and Kumud Mishra's segment in the anthology.

Lust Stories 2 is the second part of the 2018 anthology of the same name that starred Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Jaideep Ahlawat, Neil Bhoopalam, and Sanjay Kapoor among others in the four segments directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, and Dibakar Banerjee.

