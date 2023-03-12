Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad celebrate Haldi ceremony during Holi, drop lovable photos

Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker and her politician husband Fahad Ahmad considered the festival of Holi as the perfect way to celebrate their Haldi. Thus, the duo celebrated their first Holi after marriage with the wedding festivity of the Haldi ceremony. On Sunday, Swara and Fahad shared photos from their ceremony, and the duo were captured enjoying their moment of togetherness, soaked deep in love.

Their yellow-coloured, unrecognised face proves the fact that the duo had a blast in combing the celebrations. Their haldi ceremony was attended by the duo's close friends and family members. The newlywed shared the photo with a combined caption that says, "Here’s to celebrating all the colours of life together. #SwaadAnusaar."

Here are the photos

Swara even shared a reel of the celebration and it gave an in-depth glance at their celebration. Bhasker shared the reel with Fahad and captioned it saying, "A Haldi ceremony that turned into Holi! Welcome to the festivities. #SwaadAnusaar has begun!."

Here's the video

As per the actress, this is the beginning of the wedding festivities. Swara also shared the preparation of the sangeet ceremony. In her Instagram stories, the actress shared a video where her family members are rehearsing for the dance performance at the sangeet ceremony.

Here's a glimpse of sangeet preparations

Swara Bhasker, in a surprising move, announced her marriage to the political activist Fahad Ahmad on her social media handles. On February 16, the couple tied the knot in a court wedding, for which they had submitted papers last month. Swara shared an adorable video that showed their love-filled journey together.

A day after Swara Bhasker's marriage was announced, the actor hailed Special Marriage Act. Marriages in India can be registered under the Hindu Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, Muslim Marriage Act, 1954, or under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.