Swara Bhasker praises Special Marriage Act for enabling her marriage to Fahad Ahmad, shares new pics from court wedding

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker thanked the Indian judiciary and its Special Marriage Act for supporting her inter-caste marriage with political leader Fahad Zirar Ahmad. On her Twitter, Swara dropped some photos from her court marriage, signing the marriage certificate with Fahad, and posing happily for the camera.

Swara shared these photos with the caption, "Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege. @FahadZirarAhmad."

Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege.@FahadZirarAhmad

As soon as she dropped these new photos several of her followers and her colleagues congratulated the duo. Even Bhasker's Tanu weds Manu co-star Kangana congratulated her. A user wrote, "Congratulations." Another user added, "Just the message that needs daily amplification for India’s constitutional values. Bravo and kudos to both of you. Stay blessed." A netizen added, "In the end, love is the only thing that truly matters, and it's worth fighting for no matter how difficult the journey may be." Another netizen added, "Thx for giving us that hope, normalcy, decency, tolerance still has a chance to flourish. Three cheers and raising the toast for beautiful newly wed couple-cheers."

On Thursday, Swara Bhasker, in a surprising move, announced her marriage to the political activist Fahad Ahmad on her social media handles on Thursday, February 16. The couple tied the knot in a court wedding, for which they had submitted papers last month. Swara shared an adorable video that showed their love-filled journey together. Along with the video, the actress wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!". Replying to her on Twitter, Fahad said, "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara", and added a red heart and a couple of kisses emoji.