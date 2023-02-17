Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Swara Bhasker praises Special Marriage Act for enabling her marriage to Fahad Ahmad, shares new pics from court wedding

Swara Bhasker dropped unseen photos from her recent marriage with Fahad Ahmad and even thanked the Indian judiciary for supporting her love.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

Swara Bhasker praises Special Marriage Act for enabling her marriage to Fahad Ahmad, shares new pics from court wedding
Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker thanked the Indian judiciary and its Special Marriage Act for supporting her inter-caste marriage with political leader Fahad Zirar Ahmad. On her Twitter, Swara dropped some photos from her court marriage, signing the marriage certificate with Fahad, and posing happily for the camera. 

Swara shared these photos with the caption, "Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege. @FahadZirarAhmad." 

Here are the photos

As soon as she dropped these new photos several of her followers and her colleagues congratulated the duo. Even Bhasker's Tanu weds Manu co-star Kangana congratulated her. A user wrote, "Congratulations." Another user added, "Just the message that needs daily amplification for India’s constitutional values. Bravo and kudos to both of you. Stay blessed." A netizen added, "In the end, love is the only thing that truly matters, and it's worth fighting for no matter how difficult the journey may be." Another netizen added, "Thx for giving us that hope, normalcy, decency, tolerance still has a chance to flourish. Three cheers and raising the toast for beautiful newly wed couple-cheers." 

READ: Swara Bhasker ties the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad in court wedding: 'We just couldn't wait'

On Thursday, Swara Bhasker, in a surprising move, announced her marriage to the political activist Fahad Ahmad on her social media handles on Thursday, February 16. The couple tied the knot in a court wedding, for which they had submitted papers last month. Swara shared an adorable video that showed their love-filled journey together. Along with the video, the actress wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!". Replying to her on Twitter, Fahad said, "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara", and added a red heart and a couple of kisses emoji.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Decoding Natasa Stankovic's 15 feet long veil bridal gown which took 50 days to make
5 famous majestic Shiva temples in India you must visit on Mahashivratri
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC MTS exam 2022: Registrations to end today at ssc.nic.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.