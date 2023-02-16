Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Swara Bhasker ties the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad in court wedding: 'We just couldn't wait'

Swara Bhasker married the Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmad in a court wedding in Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 05:54 PM IST

Swara Bhasker ties the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad in court wedding: 'We just couldn't wait'
Swara Bhaskar-Fahad Ahmad wedding/Twitter

Swara Bhasker, in a surprising move, announced her marriage to the political activist Fahad Ahmad on her social media handles on Thursday, February 16. The couple tied the knot in a court wedding, for which they had submitted papers last month. Swara shared an adorable video that showed their love-filled journey together.

Along with the video, the actress wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!". Replying to her on Twitter, Fahad said, "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara", and added a red heart and a couple of kisses emoji.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

The two-minute clip begins with how Swara and Fahad met at a political protest in January 2020, then a picture of their first selfie is shown which they also clicked at a protest. The clip also contains a photo of Swara's hand-written note to Fahad on the book Inquilab: A Decade of Protest with the foreword written by the actress, which she gifted to the political activist in October 2020.

Later, the clip reveals how Fahad had invited Swara to his sister's wedding but she refused him due to her work commitments and however, made him a promise that she would definitely come to his wedding. The clip then shows us several photos of the couple together, along with their pet cat named Ghalib.

Finally, we see the pictures from their court wedding in which Swara and Fahad are seen hugging each other on January 6, 2023, when they submitted their papers in court and concluded that the couple is now finally married and are set to take on the next step in their life together.

READ | Pathaan: Swara Bhasker lashes out at BJP leader Narottam Mishra over 'saffron bikini' row in Besharam Rang song

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ajay Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan, who will debut with Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani
Mouni Roy spreads grace in her latest photoshoot, see PICS
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Sohna-Dausa stretch released ahead of launch
Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor attend Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's engagement
Aero India 2023: HAL and DRDO to showcase Tejas MK2, Hawk-i and other Made-in-India aircraft
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Android users get new Google Chrome features, check details
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.