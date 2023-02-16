Swara Bhasker ties the knot with political activist Fahad Ahmad in court wedding: 'We just couldn't wait'

Swara Bhaskar-Fahad Ahmad wedding/Twitter

Swara Bhasker, in a surprising move, announced her marriage to the political activist Fahad Ahmad on her social media handles on Thursday, February 16. The couple tied the knot in a court wedding, for which they had submitted papers last month. Swara shared an adorable video that showed their love-filled journey together.

Along with the video, the actress wrote, "Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!". Replying to her on Twitter, Fahad said, "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara", and added a red heart and a couple of kisses emoji.

The two-minute clip begins with how Swara and Fahad met at a political protest in January 2020, then a picture of their first selfie is shown which they also clicked at a protest. The clip also contains a photo of Swara's hand-written note to Fahad on the book Inquilab: A Decade of Protest with the foreword written by the actress, which she gifted to the political activist in October 2020.

Later, the clip reveals how Fahad had invited Swara to his sister's wedding but she refused him due to her work commitments and however, made him a promise that she would definitely come to his wedding. The clip then shows us several photos of the couple together, along with their pet cat named Ghalib.

Finally, we see the pictures from their court wedding in which Swara and Fahad are seen hugging each other on January 6, 2023, when they submitted their papers in court and concluded that the couple is now finally married and are set to take on the next step in their life together.



