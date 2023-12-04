'Sushant Singh Rajput was oversensitive': Mukesh Chhabra talks about his Dil Bechara star, says 'usko bahut dukh...'

Sushant Singh Rajput highlighted Sushant Singh's oversensitivity, mentioning how the actor would easily get affected by things around him.

Mukesh Chhabra, who shared a strong bond with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, opened up about his directorial debut with Dil Bechara. In a recent interview, he expressed the difficulty he faces in listening to the songs from his films due to the memories they hold of Sushant.

While speaking to Lallantop, he also highlighted Sushant's oversensitivity, mentioning how the actor would easily get affected by things around him. He said, "It was during the (Covid-19) pandemic. If I knew what he was going through, I would’ve gone and spoken to him. We used to meet very often. From his first film to his last one, our relationship remained strong.

On being asked if he was affected after being dropped from various projects, the filmmaker said, "He would get affected very easily. He would get upset with people very easily. He would get very upset if he read a negative article about himself. He was an oversensitive person, we all are.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. A case of alleged abetment to suicide was registered against his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty by Rajput’s parents. They accused the Chehre actress of supplying drugs to their son.

Earlier, in an interview at India Today Conclave Mumbai, when the actress was asked on point if she ever did supply drugs to the Kedarnath actror, she replied, "No, and secondly, I am done with this topic. I don’t want to talk about drugs, I don’t want to talk about NCB. I don’t want to talk about the CBI. Let the agencies do their jobs and let us do our jobs. How about you talk to me about my mental health and how the hell did I get out of that and sit on this chair to talk to you? How about that?".

Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in September 2020 in the case reported by Sushant's family and was later shifted to the Byculla jail where she spent almost six weeks. She is currently out on bail and the matter is sub judice at the Bombay High Court.