Sushant Singh Rajput family being 'pressurised to name productions houses', alleges family lawyer Vikas Singh

A lot of things are coming to light since Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday evening. Now, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh has also made some serious allegations saying that the family is upset that the Mumbai Police did not interrogate Rhea as it was expected.

According to a report in BollywoodLife.com, Vikas has said that the actor's family has alleged that they are being pressurized to name production houses when it is not the case. Sushant's family wants only Rhea to be interrogated.

In response to this, Mumbai Police has said that the family members of the late actor did not mention anything of this sort when the initial investigations happened in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

For the uninformed, KK Singh had alleged in his FIR that Rhea took away cash, jewellery, Sushant's laptop, and credit cards with her when she dumped him on June 8, 2020. In addition to this, Rhea had also threatened to make his medical report public. The complaint further stated that Rhea Chakraborty had Sushant Singh Rajput's trusted bodyguard fired on March 22, just before the coronavirus lockdown was implemented in India.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, parents, and Sushant's manager Shruti Modi have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal code – 306 (abetment to suicide). 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120 (criminal conspiracy) – and also charged them under the Mental Health Care Act.