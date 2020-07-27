Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Mahesh Bhatt reaches Santacruz Police Station for interrogation

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has reached Santacruz Police Station to record his statement in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He is likely to be interrogated over a statement by his close associate Suhrita Das. After Sushant's demise, she had posted a message for actor's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty saying she has seen her "struggle when the actor was suffering from depression".

She had stated that Rhea used to call Mahesh Bhatt for councelling and also visit him. The post is now deleted.

It read:

Dear Rhea,

When the world will be pouring grief for Sushant Singh Rajput and expressing shock and condolence I stand by you firm and strong. Having been a silent spectator to your impossible attempts at trying to keep him together and going... it is my moral duty as a mother and a citizen of this country to tell once and for all that clinical depression is a catastrophe that medical science has no solution or answer to. Every time you came running to the office to seek counsel from Bhatt Saab or spoke to him on the phone I've seen your journey, your struggle.

Can't forget the evening in Sushant's terrace when it almost felt like everything was normal in the world while deep within he was slipping away. Sir saw that that's why he shared the very words his Master UG told him warning him about Parveen Babi, 'walk away or this will take you down under along with.' You gave your everything and more, you did more much more than your bit woman.

Love you my Jalebi. Stay strong.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had confirmed that Mahesh Bhatt would be called by telling ANI, "Statements of 37 people recorded so far, Mahesh Bhatt to record his statement in a day or two. Summons sent to Kangana Ranaut to record her statement. Karan Johar's manager has been called, if needed,Johar will also be called:Maharashtra Home Minister on Sushant Singh Rajput case."

Karan Johar's manager, and reportedly even his partner Apoorva have been summoned by the Mumbai Police. Karan Johar might also be called to the police station in the case, Deshmukh had confirmed.