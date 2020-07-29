Sushant death case: Mumbai Police says actor's father did not take Rhea Chakraborty's name while offering statement

In an exclusive report, Mumbai Police sources have revealed that viscera report found ruled out any foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput's death. While some reports are yet to come. The post-mortem report received by the police stated that the cause of death is suffocation. On Tuesday evening, Sushant's father KK Singh levelled serious allegations against the late actor's girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty. Now Mumbai Police sources claim that her name was not taken by Sushant's family while recording their statements.

Police sources stated, "We have recorded the statement of every member of Sushant Singh's family which includes Sushant Singh's father KK Singh and sister. No one has named Rhea Chakraborty in their statement, whereas we asked them many times during that period. When Sushant Singh's father and brother-in-law met the Mumbai Police's Jt.CP Law & Order, he had not expressed any such doubts regarding Rhea Chakraborty."

The source concluded by stating, "We have come to know about the arrival of Bihar Police on Tuesday itself. Mumbai Police is still investigating the three companies of Sushant Singh Rajput, in some of which Rhea and her brother are directors. But we do not want to come under media pressure and conclude to any decision."

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's family has alleged that it was because of Rhea that their son severely cut off from his family. Sushant had only spoken to his father only five times in the whole year. Rhea allegedly also had several quarrels with Sushant's sister who lived in Mumbai. According to family sources, Rhea Chakraborty did not even tell Sushant Singh Rajput's family about his depression.