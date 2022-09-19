Sunny Deol wants to 'do something more than just scream' in films, says 'unfortunately, I get....'

File Photo

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, who has been working in the Indian film industry for almost four decades now, grabbed everyone’s attention with his aggressive performances in films like Gadar, Damini, Border, Ghatak, and Ghayal.

Interestingly, the actor has now expressed his desire to do diverse roles. While speaking to Pinkvilla, the Gadar 2 actor said, “over the period of time, kuch image ban jaata hai (an image is formed) and people go along. I wish they would give me an opportunity to do something more than just scream. It's the subject that gives you the image. For me it's unfortunate. I always want something new to come in but zyadatar because of the commercial element, I get things that are more maaro-todo (hit and break), so that's what it is.”

The actor also talked about the sequel of the 2001 blockbuster Gadar and his character Tara Singh. He said, “It was difficult but from what I’m hearing from people is they just want to rip things apart. I hope I, at least, satisfy them.”

Earlier, Sunny Deol was asked about his thoughts on film critics and whether their ratings affect the box office performance of a film. The Border actor stated that film critics are just doing their job, and added that the actual cinegoer doesn't look at the reviews before going to a theatre.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Sunny stated, "I think they (critics) are doing their job, whatever they have to do, like we are acting, and they have the right to say good-bad about us. And like I said earlier on, when we come into this field, we get very touchy and emotional and get angry about it and slowly you understand not to take that seriously."

"I don't think it is that it's much of a thing because I feel actual cinegoer is not looking at the review. He sees the trailer and wants to go to the cinema hall and come out for that intoxication, and that's why a viewer watches a film and not why somebody else says it, and it can be gauged from the trailer. That's the beauty of cinema", the National Film Award-winning actor further added.

