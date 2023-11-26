Headlines

Bollywood

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda brutally trolled for 'cringe dance' at The Archies event: 'Bacchon ka school function...'

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda face criticism for their 'cringe, funny' dance at The Archies event.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 04:00 PM IST

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are all set to make their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. During one of the promotional events, the star kids found themselves entangled in online criticism of their dance. Netizens feel it was more like a ‘school annual function.” 

During a song launch of their upcoming movie, Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan grooved to one of the songs of their movie The Archies together. While Suhana Khan was seen wearing a halter-neck midi dress, Agastya was seen wearing an all-black outfit. The two were seen enjoying their performance, lost in each other's eyes while dancing. 

However, netizens were unhappy with their performance and some trolled them for their ‘kindergarten-like dance’. One of the comments read, “Looks like children’s annual function.” Another wrote, “if you see this video on mute, it looks like kindergarten dance.” Another comment read, “Absolutely cringe and funny.” Another wrote, “Nursery school dance.” “They look like cartoons,” said another user. 

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are rumoured to be dating. The two are often seen attending events together and recently, Suhana was also present at Agastya’s midnight birthday celebration and the two were seen twinning. However, they both have been tight-lipped about the same. The two will be seen sharing the screen together in The Archies. 

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies is based on a comic by the same name and stars Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Dot among others in key roles. The trailer of the movie received much love with netizens praising the acting of the ensemble cast. 

The film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 7. Talking about having second thoughts on casting star kids in her movie, Zoya Akhtar said in an interview with India Today, “The thought did occur to me, but then I thought I should not think like that because they are the best for the part and I should do that, and if someone has to do something, they will do it. If people like their work, they will like it.”

She added, “But when I looked at them and the auditions, they looked promising for the three roles. So, it would be very weird if I did not cast them. It is weird to not cast someone because they are not famous, but it is equally weird to not cast someone because their parents are famous. I mean you have to just go with merit. Of course, I thought about it, but you cannot deny that they are the best for the roles. I care about my film at the end of the day.”

