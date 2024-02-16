This star kid debuted with hit, then had 6 flops, had to sell Ferrari, bungalow; now cuts own hair, owns just 3 plates

Meet star kid who had a dream debut produced by his superstar uncle only to be hit by career fluctuations. Now, he is raring for a comeback

Not many actors have a debut that is so successful at the box office that it paves the way for multiple projects in just months. That is exactly what happened with Imran Khan, the nephew of superstar Aamir Khan. Imran made his debut with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, a hit rom com, and had moderate success with a few other films. But his career did not pan out the way he wanted.

How Imran Khan’s career fluctuations led him to sell his Ferrari and bungalow

In 2008, Imran co-starred with Genelia D’Souza in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, which was directed by Abbas Tyrewala, and produced by Aamir. The film earned Rs 84 crore and Imran became an overnight star. However, after the failure of his next two films, media dubbed him a ‘one-film wonder’. He then had a series of moderately successful romantic comedies, including I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly, and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. But after 2012, Imran gave four back-to-back flops starting with Matru Ki Bijli Ka Mandola up till Katti Batti, which was to be his final film.

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Imran reflected on the difficult time, sharing how he had to sell his Ferrari and purchase a cheaper car for cost-cutting. He also sold his Pali Hill bungalow and moved to a flat. A believer in minimalistic lifestyle, Imran said that he only owns three plates, three forks, two coffee mugs and one frying pan in his kitchen today. The actor also revealed that he has been cutting his own hair since 2016.

Imran Khan’s comeback

After almost a decade being away from films, Imran is now raring to come back. It all began with an internet meme where he joked that he would come back if one of his social media posts got a specified number of likes. That number was reached in a matter of days, giving Imran the confidence to think about returning. The actor says that he has learnt from the mistakes he made in his first innings as an actor and is looking forward to this new stint.