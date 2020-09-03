SP Balasubrahmanyam's son SP Charan says family hoping for good news by Monday on veteran singer's health

Filmmaker SP Charan and son of SP Balasubrahmanyam revealed on Thursday that the veteran singer is stable and improving. Charan also said that the family is hoping for some good news by the weekend.

In a video posted on Instagram, Charan said, "Hello everyone. Today is the third of September, the fourth day of stability from my father’s side. We are hoping that there will be good news by the weekend. With God’s blessings, all your prayers, and the wishes of so many people from around the world, I am hoping that by Monday, there should be some good news. I am looking forward to it. Thank you all. God bless everyone."

In an update from September 1, hospital authorities said that SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on a ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

MGM Healthcare had said in a health bulletin, "Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted due to COVID-19 at MGM Healthcare continues to be on Ventilator and ECMO support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). His current clinical condition is stable. He is fully awake, responsive, and actively participates in physiotherapy. He continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team."

On August 21, in a statement issued to the media, the veteran singer's son SP Charan said his father was stable and tested negative for coronavirus.

"Dear media friends. Thanks for your continuous support and prayers for my father. My father is fine and stable and his corona test has become negative. will keep you posted about the updates," the statement read. On August 5, the musician confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page.