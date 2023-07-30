Sonu Nigam, Bhushan Kumar bury the hatchet; hug at singer's birthday months after infamous fight

Sonu Nigam can be seen holding Bhushan Kumar’s hands and hugging him at his 50th birthday bash.

On the occasion of Sonu Nigam’s birthday, the singer hosted a star-studded bash which was also attended by Bhushan Kumar. The singer was seen hugging the producer 3 years after their infamous fight and the video of the same is now going viral on social media.

In the video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Sonu Nigam can be seen holding Bhushan Kumar’s hands when he arrived at the party and hugging him. It seems that everything is fine between the producer and singer now.

For the uninitiated, in 2020, after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Sonu Nigam called Bhushan Kumar ‘music mafia’. He stated, “Now, I need to take Bhushan Kumar’s name. You’ve instigated the wrong person. You forgot that time when you came to my home and pleaded me to do one album for you, pleaded me to introduce you to Subrata Roy, Smita Thackeray, Bal Thackeray… Pleaded me to save you from Abu Salem. Do you remember all this? I’m warning you not to engage with me in any manner. Hope you remember Marina Kuwar. I don’t know why she backed out, though the media knows. That’s how mafia functions. I still have her video. Now if you mess with me, I will post that video on my YouTube channel. Don’t you dare mess with me."

Later, Divya Khosla Kumar lashed out at Sonu Nigam through a 10-minute-long on her Instagram channel for false allegations against her husband and T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar.

In her Instagram video captioned as The Bitter Truth #SonuNigam, Divya started off by saying that T-Series has always welcomed and launched new talent in the industry. She also gave her own example and how she promoted new talent in her directorial debut.

She also questioned Sonu asking if he has launched any new talent in the industry. "You are such a legend. How many people have you given a break to?" And then answers, "No one". Later in the video, Divya even pointed out and clarified certain allegations that Sonu levied on Bhushan in his video from a few days back.

Divya had also put out an Instagram story in which she had called Sonu ‘thankless’. She had written, "I'm even seeing people being able to sell lies and deceits with their strong campaigns. #SonuNigam such kind of people know how to play with the minds of the audience. God save our world!"