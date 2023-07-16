Headlines

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

'Simply asked him how to....': Rinku Singh reveals MS Dhoni's golden advice after maiden India call up

26 parties likely to attend 2-day Opposition meeting in Bengaluru from Monday

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Bihar man dies after eating 150 momos as challenge with friends

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

'Simply asked him how to....': Rinku Singh reveals MS Dhoni's golden advice after maiden India call up

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

R Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan is nothing less than a Bollywood diva, here's proof

10 superfoods for better eyesight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Wagner VS Putin: Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner mercenary group? All you need to know

DNA | Monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc, triggers severe flooding in several states of India

“Big Deal…” UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp on PM Modi to lead Yoga Day event in New York

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Vicky Kaushal makes netizens 'jealous' as he drops cozy photos with Katrina Kaif on her birthday

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja along with Nick Jonas-Madhu Chopra, arrived at All England Club, London to witness the iconic Wimbledon finals.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 09:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sonam Kapoor with her husband Anand Ahuja, and Nick Jonas with his mother-in-law, Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, are among the attendees who arrived at All England Club, London to witness the iconic Wimbledon finals. On Sunday, Sonam dropped a carousel post about her look and shared her excitement about witnessing the finals. 

For the finale, Sonam wore a fully checkered trench by Burberry. She paired it with matching tights, black heels, a handbag and sunnies for a royal courtside look. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "On my way to Wimbledon in style, donning a fabulous preview from Daniel Lee's resort 24 collection for @burberry and of course, I can't forget the latest addition to my wardrobe – the stunning Burberry knight bag from the new season. Game, set, match, and fashion-forward." 

Here's the post

Later in the day, Sonam Kapoor dropped a photo of enjoying the match with Anand. She even shared a boomerang reel from the match on her Instagram stories. 

Here are the stories 

Nick Jonas with Dr Madhu Chopra

Nick Jonas returned to Wimbledon, this time with his mother-in-law, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra. Nick looked dapper in an ivory suit, with a black tie and checkered shirt, while Madhu walked behind him. 

Here's the photo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi (@jerryxmimi)

Last night, Nick Jonas shared the photos with Priyanka Chopra on his Instagram with the caption, "Beautiful day out at the tennis with my love. Such an honor to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam." Several other pictures and videos shared by their fan clubs have gone viral on social media.

The power couple enjoyed the match from the royal box, where several other celebrities were also spotted. Harry Potter films actress Emma Watson, the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, and The Amazing Spider-Man franchise actor Andrew Garfield also attended the women's final at Wimbledon. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Few days left to apply for scientist, engineer posts, check eligibility, selection process

Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

'Did not get any phone call': Yuzvendra Chahal calls out RCB management for dropping him from team

Lapataganj's Chaurasia aka Arvind Kumar dies of heart attack, co-star Rohitashv Gour confirms actor's demise

Rohit Shetty shares big update on Golmaal 5, says for the next year, all his ‘focus and energy’ are on this film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE