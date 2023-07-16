Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja along with Nick Jonas-Madhu Chopra, arrived at All England Club, London to witness the iconic Wimbledon finals.

Sonam Kapoor with her husband Anand Ahuja, and Nick Jonas with his mother-in-law, Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, are among the attendees who arrived at All England Club, London to witness the iconic Wimbledon finals. On Sunday, Sonam dropped a carousel post about her look and shared her excitement about witnessing the finals.

For the finale, Sonam wore a fully checkered trench by Burberry. She paired it with matching tights, black heels, a handbag and sunnies for a royal courtside look. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "On my way to Wimbledon in style, donning a fabulous preview from Daniel Lee's resort 24 collection for @burberry and of course, I can't forget the latest addition to my wardrobe – the stunning Burberry knight bag from the new season. Game, set, match, and fashion-forward."

Here's the post

Later in the day, Sonam Kapoor dropped a photo of enjoying the match with Anand. She even shared a boomerang reel from the match on her Instagram stories.

Here are the stories

Nick Jonas with Dr Madhu Chopra

Nick Jonas returned to Wimbledon, this time with his mother-in-law, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra. Nick looked dapper in an ivory suit, with a black tie and checkered shirt, while Madhu walked behind him.

Here's the photo

Last night, Nick Jonas shared the photos with Priyanka Chopra on his Instagram with the caption, "Beautiful day out at the tennis with my love. Such an honor to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam." Several other pictures and videos shared by their fan clubs have gone viral on social media.

The power couple enjoyed the match from the royal box, where several other celebrities were also spotted. Harry Potter films actress Emma Watson, the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, and The Amazing Spider-Man franchise actor Andrew Garfield also attended the women's final at Wimbledon.