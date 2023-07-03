Sonam Kapoor to rub shoulders with Natalie Portman at Dior Autumn Winter 2023-2024 show in Paris

Sonam Kapoor (picture credit: Instagram)

Bollywood's fashion icon Sonam Kapoor will be rubbing shoulders with global fashion icons and an Oscar winner at the Dior Autumn Winter 2023-2024 Haute Couture Show, which will be taking place in Paris later today (July 3).

Sonam is the only Indian to be invited to the prestigious event this year, and she will be sharing the stage with Academy Award winner Natalie Portman. In fact, Sonam Kapoor is the first Indian actor to get an invite for the Dior Autumn Winter show. The actress expressed her excitement at being part of the prestigious event on her social media. On Monday, she took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of the goodies she rceived from Dior along with a card that read Mademoiselle Sonam Kapoor. The actress wrote alongside, "So excited for the show," tagging Dior in her note.

Sonam has previously attended Dior’s first-ever fashion show in India since 1962, which took place in March 2023 at the famous Gateway of India, Mumbai. The 38-year-old actress also attended the Paris Fashion Week as a showstopper for Ralph and Russo this year.

Christian Dior SE, commonly known as Dior, is a French multinational luxury fashion house controlled and chaired by French businessman Bernard Arnault.

Sonam Kapoor will be seen in Shome Makhija’s upcoming crime thriller film Blind, which is all set to release on July 7. This is Sonam's comeback film - her first in four years and the first since the birth of her son Vayu last year. The crime thriller, which sees the actress play a blind detective, also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillette Dubey.