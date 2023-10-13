Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja send legal notice to YouTuber with 7k followers for roasting actress, get roasted again

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are roasted again after sending legal notice to a YouTuber for roasting the actress.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have sent a legal notice to YouTuber Raginyy who had 7k followers, now 37K, for roasting the actress in a video. Rahinny made fun of the actress and highlighted ‘dumb’ comments made by her in interviews.

The YouTuber made fun of Anand Ahuja again after he send legal notice as he was ‘showing off ‘ in the legal letter too. Later, her videos got deleted from social media. Netizens have reacted to the controversy and trolled Sonam Kapoor. One of them wrote, “Don't delete. You made more sense in these 12 mins than Sonam Kapoor ever made in her entire career.”

The second one said, “YOU MISSED ONE MAJOR STUPID THING SHE DID. Called herself an icon on KWK - “people become icons when they cross 40 and 50 but I became one at this young age” something like this. Even her father couldn’t hold his laugh.”

The third person commented, “Sending you all the support and I swear there was NOTHING defamatory at all. You really were very neutral to fact-checking about her and her statements as well as pointing it out ki hum sab idiotic cheez bol sakte hain bas camera saamne nahi hoota. Facts are facts and you have put up quiet an entertaining video.” The fifth one said, “isn’t defamation supposed to be for LYING??? these are things sonam has said herself.”

The sixth one said, “This is such a good video. This is not offensive to anyone at all. Dumb celebs should be called out.” Recently, Sonam Kapoor garnered attention when a video of her discussing her decision not to feed honey to her infant son went viral. While some criticized her for not following tradition, others praised her for advocating against the traditional practice of giving honey as a first food due to the risk of botulism in infants under 12 months. Sonam explained her choice to start with apple puree and mentioned her disagreement with a panditji over this matter. She emphasized her discomfort with the old cultural practice and acknowledged that while some mothers may have done it without issues, she preferred a safer approach for her child, Vayu.