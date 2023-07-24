Headlines

Simi Garewal says asking Rekha about Amitabh Bachchan was easier than questioning Jayalalithaa about...

Simi Garewal once asked Rekha about Amitabh Bachchan on her popular chat show Rendezvous.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 11:16 PM IST

Bollywood stars often make headlines for professional and personal reasons both. Fans want to know everything including the love life of the celeb they follow. Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha also grabbed attention because of their dating rumours.

Simi Garewal once asked Rekha about Amitabh Bachchan on her popular chat show Rendezvous. She bluntly asked the actress if she ever loved the superstar. Replying to her, Rekha said, “Absolutely. Duh, that’s a dumb question. I have yet to come across a single man, woman, child who can help but fall completely, passionately, insanely, desperately, hopelessly in love with him. So why should I be singled out? What do I deny? Of course I am. Duniya bhar ka love aap le lijiyega and add some more – I feel that for that person. Bottomline.”

While talking about the same, on being asked if it was difficult to ask this question to Rekha, Simi told The Indian Express, “it was easy asking her the question about Amitabh. If I can ask Jayalalithaa if she had ever loved MGR, asking Rekha about Amitabh was much easier. A lot of people ask me how I got her to open up. I don’t know if I did anything special. I don’t want to analyse it. I just chatted as good friends. Rekha and I go back a long way.”

In 1973, there were reports and rumours suggesting that Rekha has tied the knot with Ghar, and Aurat Aurat Aurat co-star Viod Mehra. When she appeared on Simi Garewal’s show Rendezvous later, the host asked her about the rumours. Simi asked, “In 1973, you married Vinod Mehra.” Rekha replied, “Excuse me? Excuse me?"

Simi further asked, “You got married to him? You didn’t marry him, for two months?” Rekha denied and said, “No. Like I was married to Faruq Abdullah, you mean? No, anybody can say anything. You are asking me?…But I don’t want to (answer), it is not important.” She added, “Vinod Mehra was always a well-wisher, he was always very very close to me.”

