'Producers are scared': Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan agree Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 'gets people into trouble'

Sidharth Malhotra even revealed that Varun Dhawan got a 15-minute lecture before the shoot about what to not say on the couch.

Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan always managed to create headlines, thanks to the juicy gossip, or interesting anecdotes the guests spill on the Karan's couch. However, there have been instances, when actors who appeared on his show agreed that have made a mistake, or goofed up during their episode.

In the latest episode of Season 8, Karan welcomed his Student Of The Year actors, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. During the fun conversation, Karan asked them, "Do you think this show gets people into trouble?" Varun and Sidharth instantly agreed, and the former further added, "I have producers who are working with me, who are scared." Sidharth continued, "We were there at a party. There was a 15-minute-long conversation, lecture, and more to him. They told him 'Just be careful'." Varun said, "People are worried."

The first guests on Season 8 were Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Deepika's remark about causal dating received online flak. Controversy sparked when Deepika Padukone talked about seeing other people while dating Ranveer Singh before engagement. In the episode, Deepika said, “I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he came along, so I didn't commit, until he proposed to me. There was no 'commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other.”

Similarly, Emraan Hashmi admitted that he ended up making enemies after appearing on Koffee With Karan a decade ago. In the fourth season of Koffee With Karan, during the rapid-fire round, Emraan said that his most memorable on-screen kisses have been with Jacqueline Fernandez and his worst on-screen kiss has been with her Murder co-star Mallika Sherawat. He even mentioned that he would want to steal Abhishek Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan's wives from them, i.e. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. When asked to name an actor/ actress that comes to his mind after he hears plastic, he instantly named, "Aishwarya Rai." Koffee With Karan Season 8 is currently streaming on Disneyplus Hotstar.