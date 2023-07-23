Sidharth Malhotra spends Sunday playing with pet dog, Kiara Advani reacts - see post

Sidharth Malhotra knows how to spend to keep the spirit of a lazy Sunday high, and his actress-wife, Kiara Advani, adores him.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra spend his Sunday playing his furry friend, pet dog, and his actress-wife Kiara Advani captured their adorable playtime on her phone. Kiara recorded a video in which Sidharth, wearing a black tee was busy cuddling, hugging his four-legged friend, and the little one responding to his love by licking him on the face. Kiara shared the video on her Instagram story.

Here's Sidharth Malhotra playing with his dog

Kiara Advani shared the video on her Instagram story and dropped a heart emoji with it.

Here's Kiara Advani's post for Sidharth Malhotra

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. Whereas, Sidharth Malhotra will soon be Yodha.