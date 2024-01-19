Siddharth Anand reacts to Hania Aamir, other Pakistani celebs calling Fighter 'distasteful, cheap story of hatred'

Here's how Siddharth Anand reacted after Hania Aamir, and other Pakistani celebs slammed Fighter trailer.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter are all set to hit the theatres. Recently, the makers released the trailer of the film which was criticized by Pakistani celebs like Hania Aamir, Adnan Siddiqui, and others. Now, the filmmaker Siddharth Anand has seemingly reacted to the criticism of Fighter by celebs across the border.

On Friday, Siddharth Anand reacted with a thinking face emoji to a tweet about Hania Aamir's recent Instagram Stories. The tweet read, "Didn't she work in a movie that was anti-India? If Indian celebs have no issue with the anti-India stuff Pakistani celebs do in movies, why do Pak celebs care so much?"

didn't she literally work in a movie which was anti india lol if indians celebs have no issue with the anti india stuff pak celebs do in movies and in reality why do pak celebs care so much https://t.co/imZtZQUzd7 — s (@pinteresterr) January 17, 2024

He also reacted to another Tweet with "Oh!" which read, "Was 'art' breathing here?" The original tweet was about the 2018 Pakistani film Parwaaz Hai Junoon. It read, "Parwaaz Hai Junoon was an anti-Indian Air Force movie and Hania Aamir starred in it." Agreeing with it, an X user also said, “Yes, they portrayed the Indian Air Force as a villain...”

Earlier, after watching the Fighter trailer, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir took to her Instagram and criticised the film for 'spreading hate' and called it distasteful. She wrote, "So sad and unfortunate to know that there are artists out there in this day and age who are aware of the power that the cinema holds and still go ahead and feed the riff between the two countries. I feel sorry for the artists who try to bridge the gap by trusting their art as a medium. Distasteful; let art breathe."

Without mentioning the name of any film, Adnan Siddiqui also shared that it is 'disheartening' to see Bollywood portraying Pakistanis as villains and said, "Once celebrated for love, Bollywood now crafts hate-filled narratives, portraying us as villains. Despite our love for your films, it's disheartening. Art transcends boundaries; let's use it to promote love and peace. Two nations, victims of politics, deserve better."

Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas also took to her Instagram and slammed the makers of Fighter and said, "Aren't you guys tired of selling the same false crap?! Grow up, guys! The world is moving on and getting mature but why do you want to sell this cheap story of hatred? Could have also promoted peace. Don't we have enough hatred in the world that you had to boost more hate through this global medium of movies?"

Fighter is an aerial actioner set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force's air strike on Pakistan after a terror attack. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and others in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25.