Headlines

Indian Police Force public review: Netizens slam Rohit Shetty's show for 'horrible writing' with 'no emotional connect'

Maharashtra declares public holiday on January 22 for Ram Mandir inauguration

Siddharth Anand reacts to Hania Aamir, other Pakistani celebs calling Fighter 'distasteful, cheap story of hatred'

Meet world’s richest family that owns Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars, richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Ravichandran Ashwin receives invitation to attend Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet world’s richest family that owns Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars, richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Ravichandran Ashwin receives invitation to attend Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

​10 lowest scores by Rohit's MI in IPL history

Chicken vs Paneer: Which is more nutritious?

10 Indian dishes that are extremely healthy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton, Hospitalised For Up To Two Weeks After Abdominal Surgery

Indian Police Force public review: Netizens slam Rohit Shetty's show for 'horrible writing' with 'no emotional connect'

Siddharth Anand reacts to Hania Aamir, other Pakistani celebs calling Fighter 'distasteful, cheap story of hatred'

Meet actor who gave 25 hits in one year, most by an Indian, it's not Shah Rukh, Rajinikanth, Amitabh, Akshay, Salman

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Siddharth Anand reacts to Hania Aamir, other Pakistani celebs calling Fighter 'distasteful, cheap story of hatred'

Here's how Siddharth Anand reacted after Hania Aamir, and other Pakistani celebs slammed Fighter trailer.

article-main

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 06:29 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter are all set to hit the theatres. Recently, the makers released the trailer of the film which was criticized by Pakistani celebs like Hania Aamir, Adnan Siddiqui, and others. Now, the filmmaker Siddharth Anand has seemingly reacted to the criticism of Fighter by celebs across the border.

On Friday, Siddharth Anand reacted with a thinking face emoji to a tweet about Hania Aamir's recent Instagram Stories. The tweet read, "Didn't she work in a movie that was anti-India? If Indian celebs have no issue with the anti-India stuff Pakistani celebs do in movies, why do Pak celebs care so much?"

He also reacted to another Tweet with "Oh!" which read, "Was 'art' breathing here?" The original tweet was about the 2018 Pakistani film Parwaaz Hai Junoon. It read, "Parwaaz Hai Junoon was an anti-Indian Air Force movie and Hania Aamir starred in it." Agreeing with it, an X user also said, “Yes, they portrayed the Indian Air Force as a villain...”

Earlier, after watching the Fighter trailer, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir took to her Instagram and criticised the film for 'spreading hate' and called it distasteful. She wrote, "So sad and unfortunate to know that there are artists out there in this day and age who are aware of the power that the cinema holds and still go ahead and feed the riff between the two countries. I feel sorry for the artists who try to bridge the gap by trusting their art as a medium. Distasteful; let art breathe." 

Without mentioning the name of any film, Adnan Siddiqui also shared that it is 'disheartening' to see Bollywood portraying Pakistanis as villains and said, "Once celebrated for love, Bollywood now crafts hate-filled narratives, portraying us as villains. Despite our love for your films, it's disheartening. Art transcends boundaries; let's use it to promote love and peace. Two nations, victims of politics, deserve better." 

Pakistani actress Zara Noor Abbas also took to her Instagram and slammed the makers of Fighter and said, "Aren't you guys tired of selling the same false crap?! Grow up, guys! The world is moving on and getting mature but why do you want to sell this cheap story of hatred? Could have also promoted peace. Don't we have enough hatred in the world that you had to boost more hate through this global medium of movies?"

Fighter is an aerial actioner set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force's air strike on Pakistan after a terror attack. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and others in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who is an IAS officer, is married to an IPS, her sister is UPSC exam topper, she is...

Meet genius brothers who became India’s youngest CEOs and app developers at ages of 10 and 12; now working for…

Weather update: Delhi witnesses another cold, foggy day as temperature drops to 4°C

PM Modi, Mohanlal, Mammootty attend Suresh Gopi's daughter's wedding in Guruvayur temple, see photos and videos

‘No intake of students below 16 years’: New government rules for coaching centres; check full guidelines

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE