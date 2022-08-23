Shreya Dhanwanthary sets internet on fire in sexy black bra, netizens say 'massive transformation from Sucheta Dalal'

Headlines

This is how Aryan Khan convinced a 'very nervous' Shah Rukh Khan to to return and shoot Pathaan, Jawan after 3-year gap

'Extremely ordinary': Gautam Gambhir criticizes Babar Azam's captaincy after Pakistan's Asia Cup exit

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to rumours of Dunki delay, pokes fun at festive releases: 'Jab meri film aati hai, Eid hoti hai'

Pokémon goes Desi, company launches Pokemon Go in Hindi with Niantic

Shah Rukh Khan says he and Atlee 'fooled' Deepika Padukone into doing full-length role in Jawan: ‘She didn’t know…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This is how Aryan Khan convinced a 'very nervous' Shah Rukh Khan to to return and shoot Pathaan, Jawan after 3-year gap

Anantnag Encounter: Operation On For 70+ Hours, 1 More Soldier Dead, Forces Use Drones | Top Points

'Extremely ordinary': Gautam Gambhir criticizes Babar Azam's captaincy after Pakistan's Asia Cup exit

Health benefits of drinking Himalayan salt water first thing in the morning

IIT graduates who became saints

10 incredible health benefits of Bael juice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Anantnag Encounter: Operation On For 70+ Hours, 1 More Soldier Dead, Forces Use Drones | Top Points

Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series | Asia Cup 2023

'Bambai Meri Jaan': Father-son conflict focus of Amazon Prime's Indian crime show

This is how Aryan Khan convinced a 'very nervous' Shah Rukh Khan to to return and shoot Pathaan, Jawan after 3-year gap

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to rumours of Dunki delay, pokes fun at festive releases: 'Jab meri film aati hai, Eid hoti hai'

Kritika Kamra talks Bambai Meri Jaan and why women don't get 'strong' roles in 'male-dominated' crime genre | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shreya Dhanwanthary sets internet on fire in sexy black bra, netizens say 'massive transformation from Sucheta Dalal'

Shreya Dhanwanthary paired her black bra with a denim jeans in the bold photos that the Scam 1992 actress shared on her Instagram account.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 07:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shreya Dhanwanthary set Instagram on fire on Tuesday, August 23, as she dropped her bold and sexy photos in a black bra paired with blue denim jeans on her Instagram account from her latest photoshoot. The actress' pictures soon spread like a wildfire on the internet.

Netizens were left shocked seeing her drool-worthy photos and praised her hotness in the comments section. One comment that caught our attention was of an Instagram user who wrote, "'You are looking so hot, massive transformation from Sucheta Dalal" referring to her portraying the business journalist in the acclaimed series Scam 1992.

Some of the other comments made by the netizens under her photos are, "Hotness overloaded", "Soooo sexy", "Really nice n bold, not vulgar. Can't believe it's you in Scam 1992", "Your body is pure gold", and "you are really getting the temperatures soaring", along with tonnes of fire and hearts emojis.

READ | The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos

The actress is one of the most popular faces on the Indian streaming scene as apart from Scam 1992, she is known for playing Zoya, a spy in the thriller series The Family Man headlined by Manoj Bajpayee and as the journalist Mansi Hirani in the medical drama Mumbai Diaries 26/11 based on the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Both the shows are available on Amazon Prime Video.

Talking about her film roles, Shreya was last seen in a pivotal cameo as a bride named Julia in the 2022 comedy thriller Netflix film Looop Lapeta headlined by Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin. Her one-scene monologue in the official adaptation of the German classic Run Lola Run was highly appreciated.

The actress will be seen next in the supernatural thriller Adbhut along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Diana Penty, and R. Balki's Chup co-starring Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt, and Sunny Deol.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer: Jason Momoa battles Black Manta, Amber Heard gets blink-and-you-miss-it appearance

    WWE, UFC officially complete merger to form TKO Group Holdings

    Anantnag: Encounter on for 50+ hours, security personnel, J-K police use drones, quadcopters to locate terrorists

    Viral video: Bigg Boss star Sonali Raut goes topless in sexy video, fan says ‘hotness personified’, watch

    Jawan actress Nayanthara launches new skincare line 9SKIN

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

    Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

    Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

    Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

    Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE