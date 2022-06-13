The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos

Shreya Dhanwanthary has been sharing drool-worthy pictures from her ongoing vacation on Instagram.
Shreya Dhanwanthary is one of the most popular faces on the Indian streaming platforms as she has appeared in popular web series such as The Family Man, Scam 1992, and Mumbai Diaries 26/11. The actress has set Instagram on fire with her sexy and steamy pictures from her Maldives vacation. Check them out here. (All images: Shreya Dhanwanthary/Instagram)
1. Shreya Dhanwanthary- Perfect mix of glamour and talent
Shreya Dhanwanthary, who portrayed the character of agent Zoya in Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man, has showcased her glamorous side of herself by putting up some jaw-dropping photos of her.
2. Shreya Dhanwanthary is flying high in the sky
In these picture-perfect clicks, Shreya can be seen flying high in the sky in her orange bikini. She simply used the words "Jump", "Soar", and "Leap" to caption this set of memorable photos.
3. Shreya Dhanwanthary's bikini photos go viral
In Scam 1992, Shreya portrayed the business journalist Sucheta Dalal who is known for investigating the financial scam headed by Harshad Mehta, whose role was played by Hardik Mehta.
4. Shreya Dhanwanthary oozes oomph on beach
Apart from featuring as the main lead of Nisha Ahuja in the miniseries A Viral Wedding, Shreya has also directed, produced, and written the romantic comedy show streaming on Eros Now.
5. Shreya Dhanwanthary's last film
Shreya Dhanwanthary was last seen in a pivotal cameo of a bride named Julia in the 2022 comedy thriller Netflix film Looop Lapeta headlined by Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin.
6. Shreya Dhanwanthary's upcoming projects
Shreya will be seen next in the supernatural thriller Adbhut along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Diana Penty, and R. Balki's Chup co-starring Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt, and Sunny Deol.
7. Shreya Dhanwanthary in brown bikini
Sharing these photos, the actress, who played the journalist Mansi Hirani in Mumbai Diaries 26/11, wrote the caption, "Brown & Bars" and flashed her million-dollar smile in these photos.