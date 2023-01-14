Shraddha Kapoor reunites with her 'pyaari aur adorablest' Luv Ka The End co-star Jannat Zubair after 12 years

Shraddha Kapoor-Jannat Zubair/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor reunited with her Luv Ka The End co-star Jannat Zubair after twelve years at a recent event and the two prettiest actresses shared the photos on their respective Instagram accounts on Saturday, January 14. In the 2011 romantic comedy film, Jannat played Shraddha's younger sister.

In the picture, Shraddha is clicked wearing an oversized chequered t-shirt dress, while Jannat is dressed in jeans and a crop top. The former captioned the photo, "You na (eyes filled with heart emoji) didn’t want to let go of our hug only (kiss emoji) Love you @jannatzubair29", while the latter wrote, "US (red heart emoji) 12 years apart Love you (kiss emoji) @shraddhakapoor".

The Stree actress also posted the photo with Jannat on her Instagram Stories, called her `pyaari aur adorablest', and dropped red heart and kisses emojis. The Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai actress reshared Shraddha's Story and wrote, "Bilkul aapke jaisi (Just like you)", adding a red heart emoji.

Jannat gained recognition as a child actress in television serials such as Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora and Phulwa before leading the romantic television drama Tu Aashiqui as an adult actress. She stunned her fans and followers last year when she performed deadly stunts on Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Shraddha will be seen next romancing Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, which will hit the theatres on the occasion of Holi on March 8, 2023. The Luv Ranjan-directed romantic comedy will see Ranbir and Shraddha sharing the screen for the very first time and thus, it is one of the most anticipated flicks of 2023.



