SHOCKING! Ness Wadia debars ex-girlfriend Preity Zinta from travelling by his airline

As per a latest SpotBoye report, former Bollywood actress and IPL team Kings XI Punjab's co-owner Preity Zinta was stopped from boarding a GoAir flight to Chandigarh on March 30, Saturday because of her ex Ness Wadia's strict orders.

The actress was supposed to board an 8:30 AM flight from Mumbai but a few minutes before she reached the airport, her staff informed her that her boarding pass has been retracted by the airport officials. When Preity demanded an explanation, she was apparently told by GoAir that they have strict orders from the Wadia group to not let her fly by their airline. Preity was naturally left shell-shocked.

A source close to the actress expressed their displeasure and told SpotBoye, "Now, this is illegal. The GoAir aircrafts are owned by the government and not Ness, he may be one of the owners of the airline alright but that doesn't give him any right or license to decide which passengers will board GoAir flights and which won't. Ness has got really petty and he could have easily avoided this mess."

The report further states that Preity had heard about the diktat three months ago but she never believed it until it actually happened to her.

"Wahan pe aisa hua tha ki Preity was supposed to fly to Jammu by GoAir. However, she didn't get up in time; it was a Sunday. After some time, her staff got a call from their travel agent that it was good that she had overslept else there would've been a big tamasha at the airport, since GoAir has banned her from flying by their carriers," SpotBoye's source explained.

Last year on October 10, the Bombay High Court quashed Zinta's 2014 molestation case against Ness Wadia. The alleged incident had taken place at the Wankhede Stadium on May 30, 2014 during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Zinta and Wadia are co-owners of the Kings XI Punjab IPL team.

According to the complaint, Wadia was allegedly abusing the team staff over ticket distribution when Zinta asked him to calm down as their team was winning. He, however, abused and molested her by grabbing her arm, the actor had alleged.

Zinta had lodged an FIR against Wadia on June 13, 2014 under IPC sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 504 (intentional insult),506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (using word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). In his petition, Wadia had claimed the case arose out of "personal vengeance" and that the incident was merely a "misunderstanding".

Preity and Ness had first opened up about their relationship in 2000. First blow in their relationship was reported in 2009, when there were news of Ness slapping Preity at a party. A few months after that the couple broke up but never spoke publicly about their split. On June 13, 2014, Preity Zinta filed a complaint against Ness Wadia accusing him of molestation, threats and abuse.

The humiliating episode at Wankhede was the last straw in their relationship.