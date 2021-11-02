Shilpa Shetty shares note on 'wilderness of intuition' as husband Raj Kundra deletes Instagram, Twitter accounts

Bollywood diva, fitness enthusiast and reality show judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra Monday took to her Instagram Stories to share an excerpt from a book on the 'wilderness of intuition'. Shilpa's words of wisdom come at a time when her husband, businessman Raj Kundra has completely gone off social media after deleting his Instagram and Twitter handles.

The excerpt which starts with a quote by Alan Alda talks about leaving the city of comfort to go into the wilderness of intuition to discover oneself. The quote reads, "You have to leave the city of your comfort and go into the wilderness of your intuition. What you'll discover will be wonderful. What you'll discover is yourself."

Next, the excerpt highlights that one needs to move out of the comfort zone to look at the world differently. It reads, "We gravitate towards comfort. We might have some complaints about our lives—things aren't perfect—but we know who we are and where we're going (more or less), and we feel okay about it. What happens when we step out of our comfort zone? Spending a year in another country can cause us to see ourselves and the world much differently. A great loss—or any major change—can push us into a place we never imagined."

The excerpt concludes with the thought that rather than fighting change, one must embrace it. "I need to step out of my comfort zone and see what happens. Rather than fight change, I'll embrace it," the excerpt concludes.

Raj Kundra had been inactive on social media ever since his arrest in a pornography case. However, on Monday, netizens noticed that Raj had deleted his accounts from both Instagram and Twitter and gone completely incommunicado. In fact, ever since he walked out of jail, Raj has not been spotted in public.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra was arrested in July. He was accused of being involved in the production and streaming of adult videos.