Shehzada trailer: Kartik Aaryan channels his inner Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake, promises massy drama

Shehzada

Shehzada trailer: After months of anticipation the theatrical trailer of Shehzada is finally out, and it will allow us to shine Kartik Aaryan like never before. Shehzada will be Kartik's first, out-an-out masala entertainer, filled with massy dialogues, gravity-defying action, and a larger-than-life canvas.

Rohit Dhawan-directed Shehzada is the official remake of Allu Arjun's action blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and the Hindi remake is also backed by Allu productions. Shehzada is a typical story filled with rib-trickling comedic punches, some emotional, heavy-duty family drama, with the never-old rags-to-riches formula. Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotol roles. Sunny Hinduja plays the antagonist in the film.

Here's the trailer

The basic element of Shehzada is the love for family. It is layered with multiple elements including a love angle between Kriti and Kartik, the lost and formula, and the fight for the heir. The trailer starts with Kartik beating some goons to the pulp and is supported by the massy dialogue that says, "Jab baat family pe aaye toh discussion nahi, action karte hai. (When it comes to family, there are no discussion, but only action)." Kartik's character doesn't know that he is the successor of a millionaire businessman (played by Ronit Roy). However, when he finds out about his real parents, Shehzada returns to his home, claims his throne, and protects his family from lecherous evils. From foot-tapping numbers, to swagster Kartik Aaryan, Shehzada will definitely cater to the masses.

Shehzada will release in cinemas on February 10, 2023. This is David Dhawan's younger son, Rohit Dhawan's third directorial after Desi Boyz, and Dishoom. Earlier, Shehzada was supposed to clash with Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer would mark the return of Johar as director. However, their much-awaited rom-com has been pushed for April 29.