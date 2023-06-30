Sharman Joshi opens up about 3 Idiots sequel, reveals director Rajkumar Hirani has shared ideas with him | Exclusive

Sharman Joshi with still of 3 Idiots

Actor Sharman Joshi has been a part of major commercial blockbusters. One of them is the 2009 Rajkumar Hirani-directed 3 Idiots. The trio of Aamir Khan, Sharman, and R Madhavan was loved by the masses, and it has gained cult status among filmgoers. Several fans want a sequel to 3 Idiots, and even Sharman wishes the same. In February, Sharman Joshi reunited with his 3 Idiots co-star R Madhavan and Aamir Khan to promote his Gujarati movie Congratulations. Ever since the fans are expecting the 3 Idiots sequel. In a recent exclusive interaction, Sharman reveals that Rajkumar Hirani has shared a couple of ideas for the sequel with him.

While promoting his recently-released web series, Kafas, Sharman opens up about his thoughts about reuniting with Aamir and Madhavan for the 3 Idiots sequel. An excited Sharman adds, "Kitna maza aayega agar yeh hua toh." Joshi continues, "Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) sir is aware of the love. And he doesn't want to disappoint the audience. Toh ek-do baar unhone kuch kahaniyaan share ki hai mere saath. But jab aap kuch mahiney baad unse puche ki kya hai unn ideas ka, toh woh kehte the ki woh kahani kahi ruk gayi hai, workout nahi ho raha tha (He has shared few ideas with me about the sequel. But when you ask him about it after few months, he reveals that the ideas are not working out)." Sharman further asserts, "So he is keen to make it (the sequel). Jabhi hogi, I'm sure hume kaam karne mein, aur audience ko isse dekhne mein bada maza aayega (Whenever it will happen, we will enjoy working on it, and the audience will enjoy watching it)."

The 2009 comedy-drama 3 Idiots was produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and it was among the anticipated release of the year. The film received universal praise from critics and audiences, making it the highest-grossing movie of 2009. The movie also starred Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Omi Vaidya, and Mona Singh. In Sharman's latest web series, Kafas, the actor is paired with Mona. Kafas is currently streaming on Sony Liv.