Shaitaan teaser: Ajay Devgn, Jyotika resist 'evil' R Madhavan’s temptations, fans call it 'masterpiece'

Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan-starrer Shaitaan's teaser leaves fans excited for the film.

Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan are all set to entertain the fans with their upcoming supernatural thriller titled Shaitaan. The makers of the film released an intriguing teaser of the film leaving fans excited.

On Thursday, Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter to share the an intriguing teaser of Shaitaan giving a glimpse into the world of the supernatural thriller. The teaser shows Ajay Devgn and Jyotika horrified and a voice over playing in the background, "They say the world is completely deaf, but everyone listens to what I say. I am darker than black, I am a bowl of deception. From the sinister prayers to the forbidden prayers, I rule the nine circles of hell. I am the poison, I am also the cure..I have watched everything silently for centuries, even a silent witness. I am the night, I am the evening, I am the universe. I create, destroy, Beware people say I don't spare anyone. There's a game, will you play? There is only one rule of this game, no matter what I say, You must not be tempted." The trailer ends with R Madhavan's evil smile.

Taking to his Twitter, Ajay Devgn wrote, "I watched everything silently for centuries, even a silent witness. I am the night, I am the evening, I am the Kainath tam. Makes, spoils, twitches, people say I don't anyone. Have a game, will you play? There is only one rule of this game, no matter what I say, don't be carried away by me."

Netizens shared their excitement for the film and flooded the comment section. One of the comments read, "masterpiece loading." Another wrote, "this is going to be record breaker." Another fan commented, "The BGM is fire. teaser looks thrilling."

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl. It is set to theatrically release on 8th March 2024.